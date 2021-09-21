Starting young? Things to keep in mind while investing in your 20s

If the company you are working in provides health insurance benefits, make sure you extend the cover to your parents if possible.

In the 20s most set the foundation of their career – People at this age explore different fields and are busy deciding how to unfold their career, and start earning. Having said that, due to lack of proper knowledge, most at this stage also struggle to manage their finances.

Even though it is a known fact that saving and investing from early on can help you in the long run, however, experts say first-time investors need to have a proper understanding before jumping right into it.

Hena Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO of Basis, says, “In the early 20s, at the start of one’s career, there might not be significant financial obligations and one can probably afford to save a fair amount out of their earnings. Investing money might sound boring in the 20s, but starting young is easily the best way to get ahead.”

One of the main reasons for earning higher returns on your investments is to start early and let the money grow over time. For example, a difference of just a few years in the tenure of your investments could make a huge impact, and the investment amount could double in just 5 years.

That said, it is also essential to enjoy your newfound financial freedom, along with investing the right way.