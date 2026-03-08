For many investors, retirement planning often feels complicated and distant. But a disciplined investment strategy combining Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) during the earning years and Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) after retirement can potentially create a steady income stream. A simple framework often explained by financial planners is the 10-15-20 strategy, which shows how long-term investing can turn modest monthly savings into a sizeable retirement corpus.

The idea is simple: invest consistently, increase your investment gradually, and later withdraw a fixed income from the accumulated corpus. If followed with discipline, the SIP and SWP combination can work like a self-created pension plan.

The SIP phase: Building a retirement corpus

The first part of the strategy focuses on systematic investing.

Let’s assume a person begins investing at the age of 30. Many people typically start their careers around 25 and after a few years of job experience their salary improves, allowing them to allocate some money for investments.

In this example, the investor begins with a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000.

However, instead of keeping the SIP constant, the investor increases the SIP amount by 10% every year. This step-up approach mirrors real life where income generally rises over time.

This investment continues for 20 years.

The plan assumes an average annual return of 15%, which is possible over long periods as several equity mutual funds across categories have historically delivered double-digit returns.

With these assumptions:

Monthly SIP start: Rs 10,000

Annual SIP increase: 10%

Investment duration: 20 years

Expected return: 15% annually

At the end of 20 years, the investment could potentially grow to around Rs 2.5 crore.

This shows how small but disciplined investments combined with step-up contributions and compounding can create a substantial corpus over time.

How SIP investing works

SIP investing has become one of the most popular ways to build wealth through mutual funds because of several advantages.

Power of compounding

When investments generate returns and those returns are reinvested, the wealth grows faster over time. The longer the investment period, the greater the compounding effect.

Rupee cost averaging

SIPs invest money regularly regardless of market conditions. Investors buy more units when markets are low and fewer units when markets are high, which helps average the purchase cost.

Discipline and affordability

Instead of investing a large amount at once, SIPs allow investors to invest small amounts every month, making it easier to stay disciplined.

Step-up SIP advantage

Increasing the SIP amount every year in line with salary growth can significantly boost the final corpus, as seen in the 10-15-20 strategy.

The SWP phase: Turning corpus into income

Once the SIP phase ends after 20 years, the accumulated corpus of around Rs 2.5 crore can be used to generate a steady income.

This is where Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) comes in.

In an SWP, the investor withdraws a fixed amount regularly from the mutual fund investment while the remaining money stays invested and continues to earn returns.

In this example:

Investment corpus: Rs 2.5 crore

Monthly withdrawal: Rs 2 lakh

Expected return during SWP: 8% annually

The 8% return assumption is considered reasonable if the money is invested in balanced advantage or hybrid mutual funds, which typically aim to deliver moderate returns with relatively lower volatility compared with pure equity funds.

How long the income can last

If the investor withdraws Rs 2 lakh per month, the income generated over 20 years would be:

Total withdrawal over 20 years: Rs 4.8 crore

Total profit generated: Rs 2.75 crore

Corpus still remaining after 20 years: about Rs 45.8 lakh

This means the investor could potentially enjoy Rs 2 lakh monthly income for two decades after retirement, while still retaining a significant balance.

How SWP can work like a pension

SWP is often compared to pension income because it provides regular cash flow from accumulated savings.

Some of the key advantages include:

Regular income: Investors can choose monthly, quarterly or yearly withdrawals.

Flexibility: The withdrawal amount can be changed depending on financial needs.

Tax efficiency: Only the capital gains portion of each withdrawal is taxed, unlike fixed deposits where the entire interest is taxable.

Continued market participation: Even while withdrawing money, the remaining corpus continues to stay invested and grow.

SIP + SWP: A powerful retirement combination

The SIP phase focuses on wealth creation, while the SWP phase focuses on income generation.

Together, they create a structured approach to retirement planning:

Early years: Invest regularly through SIP

Middle years: Increase investment through step-up SIP

Retirement years: Convert corpus into income via SWP

This approach allows investors to build their own retirement pension system without relying entirely on traditional pension products.

Important caution about returns

The 10-15-20 strategy assumes 15% annual return during the SIP phase and 8% during the SWP phase for illustration purposes.

While such returns are achievable over long periods in equity-oriented mutual funds, they are not guaranteed.

Mutual fund returns depend on market movements, economic conditions, and fund performance, so the actual outcome may vary.

Investors should also consider factors such as risk tolerance, diversification, and investment horizon before following any strategy.

The takeaway

The example highlights an important lesson: time, discipline, and compounding can turn small monthly investments into a substantial retirement income.

Starting with just Rs 10,000 per month, increasing the investment gradually, and allowing compounding to work over two decades can potentially create a large corpus.

By then converting that corpus into an SWP, investors may be able to generate a steady income stream similar to a pension, making the SIP-SWP combination a powerful tool for long-term financial security.

Disclaimer: The above content is for informational purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.