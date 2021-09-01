Star Health’s Platinum Range of Cancer Care and Cardiac Care policies to provide enhanced cover – Check features

Policies are renewable lifelong and premiums can be paid quarterly, half-yearly and annually as well.

Star Health and Allied Insurance has launched two new variants of their products – Star Cancer Care Platinum Insurance Policy and Star Cardiac Care Platinum Insurance Policy. These products address the needs of people who are diagnosed with cancer and cardiac conditions.

These policies do not require any pre-medical tests. However, the insured needs to submit the previous medical records of treatment undergone at the time of purchasing the policy. Policies are renewable lifelong and premiums can be paid quarterly, half-yearly and annually as well.

Cancer Care Platinum: Health Insurance for Individuals diagnosed and surviving with cancer. Covers persons aged between 5 months and 65 years with a sum insured up to Rs 10 lakhs. Covers expenses incurred due to hospitalization for cancer and non-cancer-related ailments with applicable waiting periods. No waiting period for accidents, 30 days for non-cancer treatment, 12 months for hospice care, 30 months for treatment of cancer and pre-existing diseases.

Lump-sum cover for cancer: 50 per cent of the sum insured as the optional benefit will be paid if the insured person suffers a recurrence, metastasis, and/or a second malignancy unrelated to first cancer after a waiting period of 30 months.

Cardiac Care-Platinum: Health Insurance for individuals diagnosed with cardiac ailments. Cardiac Care – Platinum covers persons aged between 7 years and 70 years with a sum insured of up to Rs 15 lakhs. Covers expense incurred due to hospitalization for cardiac and non-cardiac conditions after 30 days of policy inception. No waiting period for accidents, 24 months for named ailments and heart transplant and 48 months for other pre-existing diseases.

Dr S Prakash, MD, Star Health and Allied Insurance says, “Star Health Insurance is providing this insurance Cover for people diagnosed with heart disease and cancer. As a doctor, I see most of the time people in India seeking health insurance coverage after a major diagnosis like cancer/heart disease. Often they are not able to get cover for existing heart disease and cancer. Striving to change this and to include these deserving people as well under insurance cover, Star Health Insurance has introduced these products. These new policies are an endeavour to address a genuine and important need of our fellow citizens.”

Key Features of Star Cancer Care Platinum Insurance Policy

· Sum insured available up to Rs. 10,00,000. Policyholders can opt for a sum insured of Rs 5,00,000, Rs. 7,50,000, or Rs. 10,00,000.

· Available for persons aged from 5 months to 65 years, diagnosed with Cancer.

· Covers in-patient hospitalization, daycare treatment, road ambulance, pre and post-hospitalization expenses.

· Lump-sum Cover for Cancer – if the insured person suffers a recurrence, metastasis, and/ or second malignancy unrelated to first cancer, then the insurer will pay a lump sum amount. Note that this benefit is in addition to the indemnity sum insured.

· Waiting period of 30 months is applicable for the treatments related to Cancer and for the Lump-sum benefit cover.

· Hospice Care – Hospice care in Oncology is care that focuses on the quality of life of patients (as well as their caregivers) who are experiencing advanced, life-limiting cancers. Payable up to 20 per cent of the sum insured at network providers on the indemnity basis, payable once in a lifetime. Available after a waiting period of 12 months from the policy inception.

· Additional benefits – Hospice care, E-Second medical opinion, Wellness services – Diet and Nutrition Programme, Weight management program, Specialist Consultation – Through Telehealth app.

Renewal benefits:

– The insured will get a Cumulative bonus of 5 per cent of the basic sum insured for each claim-free year up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the basic sum insured.

– Health Check-up – Insured can avail health check-ups after each claim-free year.

– Premium: For a person aged 36 yrs for Rs. 10,00,000 sum Insured, premium (excluding GST) is Rs. 23,605.

Key Features of Star Cardiac Care Insurance Policy – Platinum

· Sum insured is available up to Rs 15,00,000. Customers can opt for a sum insured of Rs 5,00,000, Rs. 7,50,000, Rs. 10,00,000 or Rs.15,00,000.

· Available for persons from 7 years to 70 years who have been diagnosed with Cardiac disorders.

· Waiting period for Cardiac disorders: 30 days.

· Covers the – In-patient hospitalization, Day Care treatment, Road Ambulance, Pre and Post hospitalization expenses.

· Expenses for Heart Transplantation are covered up to 200 per cent of the Sum Insured after 24 months waiting period.

· Expenses related to Cardiac devices are covered up to 50 per cent of the Sum Insured.

· Additional benefits: E-Second medical opinion, Tele-health services, Wellness Services – Nutrition and Diet Consultation, Counselling (For Stress Management).

· Automatic Restoration of Basic Sum Insured once by 100 per cent upon exhaustion of the sum insured and no claim bonus during the policy period

· Discount on Renewal Premium – Insured can avail 10 per cent discount on the renewal premium, if he/she submits ECHO, Lipid Profile and HbA1c reports and are normal.

· Renewal Benefits:

– Health Check-up benefit on completion of each policy year

– Cumulative bonus of 10 per cent of basic sum insured for each claim-free year up to a maximum of 100 per cent of the basic sum insured.

– Premium: For a person aged 50 years for Rs 10,00,000 sum Insured, premium (excluding GST) is Rs 31,035.