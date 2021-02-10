  • MORE MARKET STATS

Star Health Insurance partners with PhonePe to offer Digital Health Insurance – Check features

February 10, 2021 6:21 PM

Through PhonePe’s digital platform, both partners are aiming to provide easy accessibility to its Arogya Sanjeevani health insurance policy, especially to the millennials.

health insurance, discount, premium, Health Super Saver, floater option, Star Health and Allied Insurance, phonepe,All PhonePe users will be able to opt for this policy and can now protect their families from financial burdens in the event of any medical emergency.

Star Health and Allied Insurance today announced the launch of its Arogya Sanjeevani policy. This policy will be offered on PhonePe, the digital payments platform. All PhonePe users will be able to opt for this policy and can now protect their families from financial burdens in the event of any medical emergency.

For a sum insured of Rs 1 lakh, this policy will be available at an annual premium of only Rs 2985, excluding GST.

The insurance company claims that the Star Health’s Arogya Sanjeevani policy is a highly beneficial and an affordable health insurance policy. This policy has been designed to cover the most essential aspects of any instance of hospitalization in the family. No requirements of paperwork and no health screenings are required to avail of this policy.

For instance, the policy covers anyone up to 65 years with a sum insured options up to Rs 10 lakh. The Arogya Sanjeevani policy comes with several advantages such as covering all daycare procedures, lifelong renewals, cumulative bonus, Cataract treatment and Ayush Treatment to the limit of sum insured.

The standalone health Insurance company, Star Health has tied up with over 10,200+ hospitals across India as part of its cashless network where its customers can avail hassle-free claim services.

Through PhonePe’s digital platform, both partners are aiming to provide easy accessibility to its Arogya Sanjeevani health insurance policy, especially to the millennials. PhonePe users can instantly avail this policy without any medical screening through the PhonePe app within a few easy clicks.

