Stanza Living certified Safe Place to Stay by Equinox Labs

Stanza Living’s COVID-Combat measures were developed and agilely adopted by investing in industry best practices and following health and safety guidelines shared by the WHO and local government bodies.

Stanza Living, India’s top-managed accommodation brand, has become the first operator to be certified ‘Safe Place to Stay in an authoritative assessment by leading quality audit firm Equinox Labs. The company has also received a ‘Safe Place to Cook’ certification that benchmarks its kitchen infrastructure against leading hospitality brands.

Equinox Labs, which carried out comprehensive checks on the company’s operations and service delivery system, is a 15-year-old leader in Air, Water and Food Safety Auditing in India.

According to the company, to test the company’s preparedness, Equinox Labs undertook a comprehensive review process. On 100+ points covering maintenance, sanitation, housekeeping, waste disposal, facility design, staff hygiene, training, and quality checks, Stanza Living properties were thoroughly tested. Additionally, quality assurance and regulatory compliances for the company’s food preparation operations across proprietary kitchens, contactless delivery service etc was found to be meticulous.

Stanza Living, which had launched an extensive COVID-Combat Ready framework early last year, has been working to create a truly reliable, consistent and quality living experience for its residents. Which means, whether someone chooses to stay at a Stanza Living property in Bengaluru or pre-books in Pune, order breakfast in Delhi, or has dinner in Indore, they should all be able to enjoy a Stanza Living-style hospitality, carefree, the company claims.

Speaking on this milestone, Anindya Dutta, MD & Co-Founder of Stanza Living, said, “We want to be the obvious choice of stay for anyone who moves to a new city. In today’s context, this becomes even more critical as people are looking to anchor themselves in a place that feels as safe, comfortable, and protected as the home they are leaving. That’s why our first priority, with the onset of the pandemic, was to fortify our residences and create even more rigorous operating procedures for the safety and health of our residents and our people. We are proud to see our measures receiving the stamp of approval from a leading safety standards auditor like Equinox Labs.”

Ashwin Bhadri, CEO of Equinox Labs, said, “Equinox Labs has been at the forefront of driving quality compliance for more than a decade, guiding organizations across the spectrum on achieving the highest standards of safety and hygiene. Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, our responsibility becomes even more urgent as establishments must regain consumer trust in their service offerings. Stanza Living, as one of the first players in the managed accommodation space to invest in ‘safe living’, has passed the test with flying colours.”

