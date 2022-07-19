StanChart launches co-branded credit card with EaseMyTrip – Check features, travel benefits

Standard Chartered Bank today announced the launch of a co-branded credit card with EaseMyTrip, the second largest online travel tech platform in India. The ‘EaseMyTrip Standard Chartered Credit Card’ offers exclusive travel benefits with instant discounts and reward points to cardmembers, making it the most rewarding travel credit card.

This credit card provides flat 20% instant discount on domestic & international hotel bookings; flat 10% instant discount on domestic & international flight bookings on EaseMyTrip website or mobile application. Cardmembers can also earn accelerated reward points on flight, hotel bookings at standalone airlines and hotel websites/apps. Reward points earned can be redeemed on the rewards catalogue of Standard Chartered Bank, across multiple brands including EaseMyTrip.

A leading benefit of the card is that cardmembers will have access to instant discount benefits on flights and hotels throughout the year on the EaseMyTrip website/mobile application. Also, cardmembers will get one domestic lounge access per calendar quarter and two international lounge accesses per year. Additionally, cardmembers can also enjoy periodic promotional offers and discounts on the EaseMyTrip website/ mobile application.

Elaborating on this tie-up, Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “At EaseMyTrip, our emphasis is to build a travel ecosystem where customers are always at the benefiting end. While we do so, our focus remains on exploring partnerships that interest our customers and attract them towards multi-promotional offers allowing them to have experiential travel with us. We are glad to be partnering with Standard Chartered Bank for launching a co-branded credit card and are confident that this card will prove to be the favourite accessory for customers.”

Commenting on the partnership, Vinay Misra, Head, Credit Cards & Unsecured Lending, India, Standard Chartered Bank, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with EaseMyTrip and launch this co-branded credit card, that offers cardmembers a bouquet of exclusive privileges. As the travel and hospitality sector is witnessing increasing demand once again, we believe this credit card is coming at the right time for clients looking at resuming their travel and earning discounts too.”

Features of the EaseMyTrip Standard Chartered credit card include:

* Flat 20% instant discount on Domestic & International hotel bookings* with EaseMyTrip of up to INR 5,000 and INR 10,000 respectively with no minimum booking amount

* Flat 10% instant discount on Domestic & International flight bookings* with EaseMyTrip of up to INR 1000 and INR 5000 respectively with no minimum booking amount

* Flat INR 125 off on Domestic bus bookings* on EaseMyTrip with INR 500 as minimum booking amount

* 10 reward points for every INR 100 spent on select merchant categories (Standalone Hotel and Airline websites/app and outlets) outside EaseMyTrip

* 2 reward points for every INR 100 spent on other merchant categories in the country, where Visa cards are accepted

* 1 complimentary Domestic Lounge access per calendar quarter and 2 complimentary International Lounge access per year