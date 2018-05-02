Stakeholders should work for Rera implementation, says urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri

“I shall be writing to all state and union territory governments to look ahead and have a plan of action to ensure that the implementation of Rera in all states in all aspects,” Puri said while delivering a keynote address at MahaRera Conciliation Forum in Mumbai. (IE)

State governments, real estate developers and agents as well as homebuyers should work towards negating the efforts for sabotaging the implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act and should prevent its dilution, minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said. “I shall be writing to all state and union territory governments to look ahead and have a plan of action to ensure that the implementation of Rera in all states in all aspects,” Puri said while delivering a keynote address at MahaRera Conciliation Forum in Mumbai.

It has been a year since the implementation of the Act. So far, 27 states and union territories have notified the rules and 10 states have established a permanent real estate regulatory authority. Rera rules have not yet been notified in West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. More than 27,000 applications for registration of projects and approximately 17,000 applications for registration of agents have been received by various authorities across the country, the minister said.

The ministry has notified the constitution of the Central Advisory Council (CAC). The first meeting of the CAC is scheduled to be held on 14 May 2018 for which the agenda is being drawn up, he said. Applauding the successful implementation of the Act in Maharashtra, he said that it would provide a template for other states to follow.

“Maharashtra became the first state to initiate conciliation forum. Homebuyers in Maharashtra can look forward to an early and amicable resolution of their disputes with their developers through MahaRera Conciliation and Dispute Resolution Forum. This will save time and cost and will help in reaching an amicable solution,” he said.