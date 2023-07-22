Spoke and hub model propels real estate development in peripheral cities around NCR

Meerut, Karnal, Rewari, and several other small towns surrounding Delhi are witnessing a boom due to the spoke and hub model pursued by the Central and state governments. These towns are becoming highly sought-after real estate destinations due to the introduction of metro systems, Rapid Rail Transit Systems (RRTS), and well-connected expressways.

“The integration of rapid rail connectivity and slick expressways is bridging the gap between these periphery towns and prominent business hubs such as Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Gurugram. The development of these modes is attracting major real estate investments and easing access to multiple commercial hubs for regular commuters. These corridors have become a lifeline, boosting the economy of adjoining regions with infrastructural developments along them,” says Deepak Kapoor, Director, Gulshan Group.

These corridors will significantly reduce the travel time and connect downtown Delhi and Noida to Meerut, Karnal, and Alwar. Simultaneously, tolled expressways like the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and Faridabad-Noida-Gurugram Expressway are actively slashing travel times.

These infrastructure developments make daily commutes smoother and more convenient for residents of these peripheral towns, resulting in a surge of interest from real estate companies.

“The allure of improved connectivity, coupled with the potential for rapid development in these peripheral towns, has caught the attention of industry players. Recognizing the growth potential in these areas, developers are investing in residential and commercial projects, seeking to capitalize on the increasing demand for housing and office spaces,” says Rajesh K Saraf, MD, Axiom Landbase.

The government’s commitment to decongesting existing hubs adds further impetus to developing peripheral satellite towns, thus creating a spoke and hub model. By establishing rapid transportation connections between these towns and the major cities, the government aims to distribute economic growth more evenly and alleviate the strain on infrastructure in the core urban areas.

“These efforts have spurred development in the periphery, enhancing these towns’ overall livability and attractiveness for residents and businesses. As businesses and corporate houses in some sectors can afford to relocate to outlying areas, they become significant residential and commercial development drivers in these periphery towns. As a result, real estate companies are expanding beyond traditional markets like Noida, Gurugram, Sohna Road, and Dwarka Expressway,” says Ashwani Kumar of Pyramid Infratech.

“This development is also attracting companies to these regions at the prospect of curbing operating expenses. It is also appealing the startups. The availability of affordable real estate and enhanced connectivity make these towns attractive for established businesses and entrepreneurial ventures. The spoke and hub model, propelled by rapid rail connectivity, slick expressways, and government initiatives, is fueling the real estate development of towns on the peripheries of major business hubs like Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram,” says Radheecka Rakesh Garg, Director, Rajdarbar Realty.

As travel times are significantly reduced, and the connectivity between these towns and the National Capital Region (NCR) gets enhanced, real estate companies are increasingly looking beyond traditional markets. With the government’s emphasis on decongestion and equitable development, these satellite towns are poised to witness substantial economic and infrastructural transformations, ultimately becoming vibrant centres of commercial and residential activity.