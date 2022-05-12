SpiceJet, Axis Bank launch co-branded credit card – Check features

SpiceJet and Axis Bank have partnered to launch a co-branded credit card, powered by Visa, that will offer a host of privileges and benefits to customers. The card comes in two variants – SpiceJet Axis Bank Voyage and Voyage Black, and is aimed at facilitating a superlative travel experience for flyers through SpiceClub, the first frequent flyer program by a low-cost carrier in India.

Through this collaboration, the two brands hope to capitalize on the resurgent demand for travel following two years of stagnation caused by the pandemic. Further, with the shared goal of expanding their reach to Tier 2 & 3 cities and other synergies, the brands are committed to serving a much larger populace.

SpiceJet Axis Bank Voyage & Voyage Black credit cards were officially launched at the Indira Gandhi International airport in the presence of Ajay Singh, Chairman and MD, SpiceJet, and Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank, where they unveiled a special SpiceJet-Axis Bank credit card livery on a SpiceJet Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The products are designed to enable customers use the rewards earned on their daily spends for booking flights and add-ons, thus encouraging both travel and digital payments embedded with benefits of SpiceJet’s frequent flyer program, SpiceClub.

Customers can earn benefits up to 7% on the Voyage Black credit card which is a Top-tier offering in the travel credit card segment. In addition, the redemption of earned points does not have any limitations on blackout dates, festival demand, and are on first-come basis. Cardholders would get exclusive SpiceClub membership with direct entry in either Silver or Gold tiers, and special benefits like complimentary or discounted travel add-ons, priority check-in, SpiceMax upgrade, preferred seat selection, complimentary meal etc.

Commenting on the occasion, Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director & CEO, Axis Bank, said, “We are delighted to partner with SpiceJet, a brand that shares our vision of expansive reach and unmatched services. As we strive to give our customers a hassle-free payments experience across all touchpoints, this partnership becomes key, especially as we witness travel opening up again and becoming a leading category. The two teams will work together to bring in the synergies, with best of offers and services, thereby truly making a difference to the customers and their travel experience.”

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “This card will make every customer journey an even more rewarding one. We are the pioneers of the frequent flyer program for budget airlines in the country and this partnership with Axis Bank significantly strengthens the value offering of SpiceClub. Our association with Axis Bank – founded on the shared vision to offer unparalleled customer experience – is yet another innovative step towards creating a world class travel experience. I hope to see our customers enjoying the benefits of this rewarding collaboration as much as they love to fly with us.”