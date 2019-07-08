Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2019-20 Series II opens for subscription; 10 things you need to know

Additional discount of the issue price is also offered to the investors who will apply for these bonds online and the payment is made through the digital mode.

In consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, the Government of India is issuing Sovereign Gold Bonds. The Sovereign Gold Bonds will be issued from June 2019 to September 2019, every month.

The second series (Series II) of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2019-20 is open for subscription from 8th July to 12th July 2019. It is priced at Rs. 3,443 per gram with Settlement Date being 16th July 2019.

Additional discount of Rs. 50 per gram of the issue price is also offered to the investors who will apply for these bonds online and the payment is made through the digital mode. Hence, for investors opting for the Gold Bond online, the issue price will be Rs. 3,393 per gram of gold.

The nominal value of the bonds will be based on the simple average closing price (published by the IBJA – India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd) for gold of 999 purity of the last 3 business days of the week preceding the subscription period.

If you have also been planning to invest in bonds, find out the features of the Sovereign Gold Bonds: