Southern Peripheral Road: Emerging realty hotspot in Gurugram

Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) is one of the fastest-growing sections of Gurugram, becoming the choice of both real estate developers and buyers. With the construction of more than eight different flyovers along the route, it is an upscale micro-market with almost every amenity within reach from every location.

SPR originates from the Gurugram-Faridabad Road near Sector 58 and connects with NH-48 near Sector 74A, adjoining Sohna. The route will directly connect the Golf Course Road and the Sohna Road, leading it to become one of the fastest developing, quickly connected regions of Gurugram, home to major developments from every genre, including real estate, lifestyle, educational institutions and all the segments of use.

SPR will soon witness massive real estate development as the region has rich connectivity with significant spots. The 16-km-long highway has a wide opportunity for the development of both residential and commercial real estate. The area has several major projects under development by renowned developers that will cater to the diverse needs of the residents and visitors. The region will have distinct infrastructures, including IT Parks, shopping malls, residential complexes, commercial developments, etc.

Recent research reports suggest that SPR has experienced the launch of more than 10,000 residential units in this decade despite the Covid outbreak and restrictions. Most of the projects are from the affordable and mid-range segment that can conveniently be possessed by the economy class of society. The latest announcement by the Haryana government for revamping the projects of the highway has invited significant investment to the region, and the development will be completed by 2025.

The three central lanes of SPR would be utilised for commuting through the city, while the service lanes will adjoin many villages to the highway, providing good connectivity and inviting footfall, benefitting the homebuyers of the region. It has both footpaths and cycling tracks on the sides. This will also create room for a lot of commercial developments along the highway, with promising returns for both retail stores and utility zones.

As a number of projects are either ready to move in or near completion, SPR is soon going to become pretty populated with ample buyers. Southern Peripheral Expressway is one of the most talked about highways of Gurugram, along with Dwarka Expressway, Sohna Road and MG Road, grabbing the attention of numerous developers of the region. Owing to extensive connectivity, it is expected to become an efficient employment hub with the interest of significant brands for introducing their business and attracting a considerable amount of job seekers.

(By Dev Bidhan, Director, ElitePRO)