Southern Peripheral Road: A valuable residential & commercial hub in Gurugram

Gurugram is one of NCR’s fastest-growing real estate markets, with projects from every segment. Though the city is costlier as compared to other cities in the vicinity, it offers world-class projects, elevating the standard of buyers and investors. However, it has now become possible for all classes of society to invest in and around Gurugram rather than just the elite class buyers.

In this context, Southern Peripheral Expressway (SPR) is emerging as a valuable residential and commercial space in Gurugram. Directly connecting Golf Course Extension Road to Sohna Road and NH-8, it is a 16-km highway that hosts ample residential and commercial projects for buyers’ investments. It is becoming a realty hotspot that has projects worth investing in.

SPR is rising as a strong investment zone as the projects in this particular stretch are far more affordable than other sections of Gurugram. With the availability of Sector 55 and Sector 56 metro stations, SPR is efficiently connected to commercial hubs such as Cyber Hub, Udyog Vihar, Golf Course Road, etc. It is also closely connected to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and has a robust network of roads. The region hosts residential complexes, IT/ITES, co-existing commercial developments, and other opportunities for investment. As SPR’s construction is still in progress, projects located here are under-construction and soon to be delivered. The variables of property prices set by the developer are fungible to the growth of the sub-city.

Also, property prices have depicted considerable growth, indicating the zone to be investment-friendly and promising remarkable returns. The rental properties, too, are affordable and pose a better return on investment. All these properties have made SPR the most sought-after realty destination in Gurugram. As a part of New Gurugram, it is massively drawing the attention of end-users and investors. Infrastructural developments such as IT parks, shopping malls, apartments, residential societies, etc., have covered the region with potential buying options. The luxury real estate segment is not a miss here. Sizeable areas of land have been dedicated and allotted for the construction of luxury homes, condominiums, and villas.

Dwarka Expressway is another crucial factor that invites the crowd to Southern Peripheral Road. Dwarka Expressway, being in close proximity to SPR, buyers visualise this as an excellent opportunity to buy properties in and around the expressway and enjoy better connectivity to significant cities in the vicinity. Buyers enjoy an ‘ease of living’ in SPR as there are numerous projects from every segment, including affordable housing, luxury segment, and second homes. Commercial developments are also available in a considerable number, allowing proximity to certain amenities. Private Equity Investments have witnessed a considerable increase in the real estate sector, and most of them are directed towards these newly emerging real estate hubs, including Southern Peripheral Road.

The availability of distinct investment opportunities, amenities within reach, all primary and luxury facilities, and good connectivity make Southern Peripheral Expressway a suitable investment zone for real estate investors of every class. It is far more affordable than various other sectors of the city and is less crowded.

(By Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech)