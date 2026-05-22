Most people selling a house assume paying capital gains tax is unavoidable. Sell property, make gains, pay tax — that’s how the story usually goes.

But the Income Tax Act has a lesser-known provision that can legally wipe out that tax bill entirely for some taxpayers. Even more interesting, in certain cases, you are not restricted to buying just one replacement home to claim the benefit.

This relief comes under Section 54 of the Income-tax Act, a provision many taxpayers know in part, but often do not fully use.

The lesser-known two-house benefit under Section 54

Typically, taxpayers claiming exemption under Section 54 reinvest their capital gains from the sale of a residential property into another residential house to avoid paying tax on those gains.

However, there is a special one-time benefit.

If your long-term capital gains from selling a residential house do not exceed Rs 2 crore, you can claim exemption by investing in two residential houses instead of one.

Jignesh Shah, Partner Direct Tax – Bhuta Shah & Co LLP, explains: “Earlier, the exemption under Section 54 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act’) was restricted to investment in one residential property. However, the Finance Act, 2019 expanded this benefit by introducing a one-time option to claim exemption in respect of two residential properties, wherein the capital gain is less than ₹2 Crores, thereby providing relief particularly to mid-income taxpayers.”

He further adds that this provision can help in practical family situations.

“This is aimed to provide relief to the taxpayer’s genuine housing situations where a taxpayer may wish to split the reinvestment across two modest residential units instead of one larger house—for instance, to meet family needs, accommodate children separately, or facilitate relocation and succession planning within the same family.”

In simple terms, instead of putting all your gains into one expensive property, the law allows a one-time split across two homes if you meet the conditions.

Who can claim this benefit?

The eligibility is fairly straightforward.

You may claim this exemption if:

-You sold a residential house property in India

-The capital gains are long-term in nature

-Your capital gains do not exceed Rs 2 crore

-You use this two-house option only once in your lifetime

This is where many taxpayers miss out—not because they are ineligible, but because they are unaware the option exists.

Timelines matter — miss them and the exemption can fail

Tax benefits under Section 54 are highly dependent on timelines.

To qualify, the new house can be purchased within one year before the sale of the original property or within two years after the sale. If you are constructing a house, the deadline extends to three years.

Shah highlights this clearly. “The new house(s) must be purchased within 1 year before or 2 years after the transfer, or constructed within 3 years.”

There is another important condition that many overlook.

If the new property is sold too soon, the earlier tax exemption may be reversed.

As Shah notes: “The new property should not be transferred within 3 years; otherwise, the exemption may be withdrawn.”

What if you cannot reinvest immediately?

Not every property transaction moves smoothly.

Sometimes the sale happens, but the new property purchase takes time.

That does not automatically mean losing the tax benefit.

Taxpayers can park the unutilised amount in the Capital Gains Account Scheme (CGAS) until they are ready to use it within the permitted timeline.

Shah explains: “If the capital gain is not utilised before the due date under Section 139(1), the unutilised amount must be deposited in the Capital Gains Account Scheme (CGAS) by that date.”

However, this is not an indefinite parking arrangement.

“Any CGAS amount not utilised within the prescribed period becomes taxable as capital gains,” he adds.

Common mistakes that can cost taxpayers dearly

Even eligible taxpayers often lose the exemption because of avoidable mistakes.

One of the most common errors is failing to deposit the unspent gains in CGAS before the return filing deadline.

According to Shah, “One of the most common mistakes taxpayers make while claiming exemption under Section 54 of the Act is failing to deposit the unutilized capital gains in the CGAS before the due date of filing the return under Section 139(1) of the Act.”

Another frequent mistake is selling the replacement property too early.

“Section 54 of the Act clearly requires that the new asset should be held for at least three years, failing which the exemption claimed earlier is withdrawn and the benefit is reversed, resulting in additional tax liability,” he says.

Buying in spouse’s name? Be careful

Many homebuyers register property in a spouse’s name, often for lower stamp duty or family planning reasons.

But this can create tax complications.

Shah points out: “Taxpayers also often purchase the new residential property in the name of someone else, such as a spouse… however, it may lead to litigation with the tax authorities resulting in denial of the exemption under Section 54 of the Act.”

While some tribunal rulings have offered relief in specific cases, this remains a litigation-sensitive area.

Can you combine this with other tax-saving options?

Tax planning can sometimes be structured more efficiently.

For instance, if you do not want to deploy the full amount into residential property, tax rules may allow a combination strategy depending on eligibility—such as partial reinvestment in property and use of other eligible tax-saving instruments for the balance.

However, the exact applicability depends on transaction structure and should be evaluated carefully.

Summing up…

For many taxpayers, capital gains tax after selling a house feels inevitable. But in reality, the law offers legitimate ways to reduce or even eliminate that burden, provided the rules are followed carefully. The bigger issue is not always tax liability. Sometimes, it is simply lack of awareness.

Disclaimer: Tax rules, exemptions and eligibility conditions may vary depending on individual circumstances, nature of the property transaction and applicable legal provisions. Taxpayers should consult a qualified tax professional before making investment or tax-saving decisions based on Section 54 or related exemptions.

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