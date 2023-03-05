Sohna: The 15-minute drive town on the priority list of homebuyers

Sohna, a suburb in South of Gurugram, is fast developing as a premium real estate destination. This ‘15-minute drive town’ is rapidly climbing on the preference list of homebuyers as it offers not just amenities and facilities that were once exclusive to the Gurugram realty market but also an access controlled six-lane elevated Gurugram-Sohna corridor (NH-248A) for a 15-minute drive to major commercial, retail, and entertainment hubs in the Millennium City.

According to a survey by CBRE, most leading cities, especially Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune, are witnessing the emergence of suburbs that in many ways redefine the erstwhile ‘city centre’.

The same is true for Gurugram which in the last few decades has emerged as one of the most desirable cities to live and work in. The strain on its resources and infrastructure has led to traffic congestion resulting in a rise in the cost of driving, pollution, hours lost in traffic, and loss in productivity. The survey goes on to further state that 75% of the respondents prefer to reach work more speedily i.e. a shorter commute not exceeding 30 minutes.

In Gurugram, the most prominent industrial sectors, namely Udyog Vihar, sectors 33-37 (Hero Honda Chowk); and commercial offices along NH-48 and Southern Peripheral Road house leading MNCs in IT, banking, and financial sectors, startups among others that have emerged as India’s leading job creator and economic hubs. These hubs are located at approx. 15-minute drive from Sohna – faster than it takes to travel from the prime sectors of Gurugram!

Commneting on the same, Amarjit Bakshi, CMD, Central Park, says, “With time being finite, spending money to save time is a proven concept for a happy life. Today’s working population prefers less commute time to work; and Sohna is well-positioned to cater to the new-age, aspirational, and discerning homebuyers with the troika of ‘big homes amidst vast swathe of greens providing a low AQI, best-in-class hospitality, and world-class amenities’ duly complemented by 15-minute drive from Gurgaon’s economic hubs.”

Prominent schools, colleges, universities, hotels, etc. are currently operational in Sohna. Self-sustainability and holistic urban growth are fast becoming a reality.

Arvind Rai, Director, Valuation Services, Colliers India, says, “The Gurugram – Dausa stretch passing through Sohna can potentially change the growth nodes of Gurugram. It will not be surprising if Sohna emerges as the most significant satellite town of Gurugram.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. The expressway provides access to major economic hubs and also to KMP at Sohna, thereby reducing commute time from Faridabad, Palwal, and Noida/Greater Noida, etc.

Saurabh Mehrotra, Executive Director, Valuation & Advisory Services, Knight Frank India, informs, “The region’s proximity to office hubs and other business centres along the Golf Course Extension Road and the Southern Peripheral Road, and Indira Gandhi International Airport makes it a prominent real estate destination for the working population.”

According to experts and independent analysts, the Gurugram-Sohna Road (NH 248A) has accelerated the movement of the upper middle class and high income groups to Sohna. Along with other game-changing connectivity, infrastructure developments like Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, KMP, etc. will provide a big push to the economy and bring a transformational change in the socio-economic landscape of Sohna.