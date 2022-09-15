Sohna Road, Dwarka Expressway emerge as preferred realty destinations in Gurugram

Gurugram’s realty market is in a tailwind progression. Upcoming realty corridors like Dwarka Expressway and infrastructural developments around Sohna Road, such as the opening up of Sohna Elevated Road, have amped up the investment opportunities in the region.

Commercial as well as residential sectors are also cropping up in different parts of these sub-cities, which boast of projects launched by major developers. Northern Peripheral Road, popularly known as Dwarka Expressway, is a 27.6-km long road stretch which connects Delhi’s Mahipalpur to Haryana’s Gurugram through Kherki Daula Toll Plaza. It is still under construction, and its completion timeline has been pushed to 2023, which was earlier slated to be completed by August 2022.

Dwarka Expressway is being developed and pitched as an alternative road link between Delhi and Gurugram. Once completed, it will be a major relief to commuters and reduce traffic on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. It is one of the pet projects taken up by the government, and one of the perspectives is to bolster the real estate market and foster easy connectivity between Gurugram and Delhi. Since both the regions have many commuters who, for many reasons like jobs, work, or any other purpose, travel between these areas on a regular basis, it has made Dwarka Expressway a bustling investor-friendly zone.

Government initiatives drive private interests. Acquisitions and land deals are also at their apex in and around the corridors of Dwarka Expressway. From a commercial standpoint to residential livability, Dwarka Expressway ticks all the essential boxes on the checklist. It has witnessed the rise of various types of homes in affordable housing, luxury segment, and mid-premium as well. Heterogeneous housing formats enable mixed population settlement and cover people from different income segments.

Sohna Road has also gained a considerable amount of attention, being centrally located in the South of Gurugram. It is dotted with the emergence of luxury gated societies, plotted developments, and DDJAY-based projects. The recent opening up of the 22-km Sohna Elevated Road, which runs from Subhash Chowk to Badshahpur, has also facilitated smooth travel between Sohna and Gurugram. It has also connected Gurugram to the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway through an interchange at Alipur.

The multiplicity of options allows buyers to have a choosing power and an independent say. As there is also a growth in job opportunities and a return to the work-from-office model, it has also upped the strength of new buyers in the South Gurugram region. Sohna Road is also a prime example of a double-engineered growth from commercial and residential yardsticks.

Gurugram is always touted as one of the trailblazing centres of real estate growth. Recently, Dwarka Expressway, Sohna Road and Southern Peripheral Road have gained significant prominence and evoked sound investors’ interests.

All in all, infrastructural developments do a great service to real estate projects as they bring good transport connectivity like metro, buses, cab services etc. It enhances the accessibility of offerings and gives developers the confidence to come up with announcements.

(By Rajesh Saraf, Managing Director, Axiom Landbase Pvt. Ltd.)