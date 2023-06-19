Sohna: A hotspot for plotted real estate development

Sohna, in recent times, has emerged as a remarkable player in the field of plotted real estate development. Situated in the charming Aravalli Range, this once-quaint town has undergone a remarkable transformation into a vibrant centre of urban growth and economic prosperity.

With its strategic location, natural beauty, and strong infrastructure, Sohna has become a popular choice for investors and homebuyers interested in plotted real estate. As a notable financial and technological hub, it has attracted numerous businesses and professionals in search of fresh prospects. The rapid urbanisation and the resulting strain on infrastructure in the neighbouring Gurugram have become pressing challenges for the city dwellers. Moreover, owing to people’s desire to own a piece of land and not just an apartment space has surged the demand for plotted real estate development. In this regard, Sohna presents a distinctive opportunity to alleviate Gurugram’s infrastructure burden while offering individuals the opportunity to have their own personal living spaces instead of shared high-rise buildings.

One of the key factors driving the plotted real estate boom in Sohna is its proximity to the national capital, Delhi. Sohna’s strategic location just 24 kilometres from Gurugram positions it as an ideal alternative for businesses and residents seeking a less-congested and more-liveable environment. Other than being conveniently connected to Delhi and other major cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) through an extensive network of highways and expressways, Sohna is an ideal choice for those seeking a balanced lifestyle away from the chaos of the city while offering every perk one would get in a city like Delhi or Gurugram. Due to its excellent accessibility via the Sohna-Gurgaon Road, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, and geographical proximity to the office hub around Golf Course Extension Road and Southern Peripheral Road, Sohna has become a cradle for investment opportunities in plotted real estate development.

Also Read: Effective investment strategies for early repayment of home loans

The post-pandemic shift in behaviour is causing a growing inclination towards plotted real estate among individuals. In Delhi and Gurugram, the scarcity of land resources has made the ownership of land and the freedom to construct residential spaces upon it a sought-after luxury. However, Sohna stands in contrast, as it possesses abundant land resources and can fulfill people’s exact desires for plotted real estate. The Covid pandemic and its unsettling experiences have further intensified people’s yearning for personal residential spaces and a sense of security. The declining quality of pre-built apartment buildings has led many potential buyers to choose the option of constructing their own homes. Considering the appealing amenities that accompany the plots in Sohna, the relatively economic cost of owning a land there is the icing on the cake.

Nevertheless, plot purchasing and selling have undergone a significant shift in recent times. In contrast, prior plots were purchased based on availability at any location near a school, hospital, market, etc., as desired by the buyers. However, plots in Sohna are now offered in many superior configurations, inside gated communities, with substantial facilities inside the estate and effective connectivity with important amenities nearby.

Sohna is not far from the place where the trusted relationship between developers and investors has become a norm. Located in close proximity to the areas like Gurugram where a strong and trustworthy bond has been established between developers and investors, Sohna benefits from this prevailing trend. The region surrounding Sohna has witnessed a culture of reliability and mutual confidence between developers and investors, setting a standard for successful collaborations and ventures. The trust that has been built over time has fostered a favorable environment for plotted real estate development, enhancing the appeal of Sohna as a promising destination for real estate investment and development. These micro-markets’ intense demand for residential and commercial properties has resulted in significant returns on investment as well.

Sohna’s transformation into a real estate hotspot is a testament to the vision and perseverance of its stakeholders. As we look ahead, it is crucial to sustain this momentum and ensure that Sohna’s growth is inclusive, environmentally conscious, and socially responsible. By prioritising sustainable development practices and leveraging its unique strengths, Sohna can continue to shine as a beacon of real estate development, setting an example for other emerging towns in the country.

(By Pushpender Singh, Managing Director, JMS Group. Views are personal)