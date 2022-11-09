Smartworld Developers partners with Schneider Electric for home automation

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and Smartworld Developers Pvt Ltd, a new age real estate developer headquartered in Gurugram, have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for driving 360 degree home automation in the latter’s upcoming projects. Through this collaboration, Smartworld Developers will build positive impact homes with lower waste and healthier interiors by incorporating smart product lines from Schneider Electric, which includes Wiser Smart Homes, Modular Switches, etc.

In line with its core value of delivering smart homes, Smartworld Developer will leverage a wide range of products and solutions by Schneider Electric to provide state-of-the art technology to their customers.

Commenting on the collaboration, Vivek Singhal, CEO of Smartworld Developers, said, “A smart home ecosystem is the future. With over 4000 homes already under construction and another 15000 homes to be added in the next two years, at Smartworld one of our key differentiators is our approach towards development of homes that are SMART. Our collaboration with Schneider Electric is a step towards providing our patrons with smart and sustainable homes that will not only augment their lifestyle but will contribute towards India’s goal of reducing emissions intensity of its GDP by 45% of the 2005 baseline by 2030.”

Schneider Electric would complement the supply and service of products and solutions with a quarterly training and upskilling programme for the staff of Smartworld Developers.

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Yifu Qi, Executive Vice President, Home & Distribution Division, Schneider Electric, said, “At Schneider Electric, our constant endeavour is to help home builders achieve their sustainability goals through safe and energy efficient products and solutions. As we face challenges in terms of climate change, we believe it is our responsibility to be conscious citizens, even when it comes to our homes. We are happy to partner with Smartworld Developers to deliver smart solutions to build the home of the future and support sustainability.”

Srinivas Shanbhogue, Vice President, Home and Distribution, Schneider Electric India, said, “The signing of this MoU with Smartworld Developers is a momentous occasion for the future of home automation and the building ecosystem in the country. Such an association goes to show that the builders and, consequently, the end-customers are increasingly looking for sustainable home automation solutions that enhance lifestyle along with reducing their carbon footprint. I am sure that this partnership will significantly contribute towards making the real estate industry SMART, resilient, and sustainable.”

Incorporated in 2021, Smartworld Developers is a professionally driven real estate company that is acclaimed for implementing corporate governance at all levels. With 4,000 happy customers, Smartworld Developers have recorded sales in excess of Rs 4,000 crore, has Rs 25000 crore worth projects and over 2.5 cr sq ft development potential in the next 5 years.

Smartworld Developers recently secured Rs 250 crore of investment from Motilal Oswal. The funds will be used as its growth capital.