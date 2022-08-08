Smartworks adds world’s single largest flex space campus to its portfolio

Smartworks, India’s leading enterprise-focussed workspace platform, has announced the addition of the world’s single largest flex space campus to its growing portfolio. Expanding its footprint and operations in the country, Smartworks has taken on lease Vaishnavi Tech Park (VTP), 7 lakh sq. ft office space in Bengaluru. The 50% pre-booked 9000+ seat centre will be operational in the final quarter of 2022.



Vaishnavi Tech Park, a Grade A multi-functional IT and Business Park, strategically located next to the IT corridor- Outer Ring Road (ORR), has excellent connectivity and is close to well-known and reputable MNCs. The state-of-the-art managed office space, which is split into two office blocks: North and South, offers several appealing amenities, including a sizable cafeteria, plenty of parking, a food court, manicured gardens, a sports arena, and recreation facilities.



VTP is Smartworks’ third location in the ORR region and ninth overall in Bengaluru. Given the significant demand from enterprises and mature centres at over 90% occupancy, Smartworks is continuing its Pan-India expansion. These workspaces feature cutting-edge amenities, services, and industry-leading collaborations in a campus-like setting.

Commenting on the same, Neetish Sarda, Founder, Smartworks, said, “In keeping with our mission to provide the greatest workspaces and experiences in large-format, fully managed spaces, VTP represents a new milestone for us. We broke our record for leasing large independent flex spaces to enable a holistic office experience, increasing from 6.4 lakh square feet last year in Pune to this newest centre in one of the largest office markets in India. As part of the return-to-work plan, enterprises are introducing new work patterns and looking to other markets for talent, which has led to a significant increase in demand for our product. Given our large office spaces, we are well-positioned to meet the scalability requirements of clients quickly across markets,” he added.



With a growing footprint of over 7 Mn sq.ft., 38 centres and a presence in 11 cities, Smartworks leases large commercial office campuses to provide a premium experience at a competitive price and has more than 80%, enterprise clients. As a leading operator of scale facilitating multi-city deals with enterprises, Smartworks’ revenues have increased three-fold, and it aims to reach the Rs 1000 cr revenue milestone this year. Last year, the company leased over 3 million square feet across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Noida, and Pune.