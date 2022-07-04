Smart Money: SBI Card partners with Aditya Birla Finance

Health Insurance

Complete health cover from Universal Sompo

Universal Sompo General Insurance has launched a Complete Health Insurance plan with added features for retail consumers. The product includes a slew of new features, including 14 basic and 26 add-on covers to protect policyholders from escalating medical costs. The policy covers medical expenses incurred by the insured due to the hospitalisation/domiciliary hospitalisation in the event of a sudden illness, accident, or any surgery required. It offers a wide range of sum insured options, up to Rs 50 lakh. The policy has a one year waiting period for certain specific ailments along with reduced waiting time for pre-existing diseases.

Star Health-IDFC FIRST Bank bancassurance link

Star Health and Allied Insurance has signed a corporate agency agreement with IDFC FIRST Bank for distribution of its health insurance products. Under this strategic agreement, Star Health will offer its best in class health insurance products to the bank’s customers using the bank’s state of the art digital platform and its wide distribution network.

Credit Cards

SBI Card partners with Aditya Birla Finance

SBI Card has partnered with Aditya Birla Finance to launch Aditya Birla SBI Card. The card has been designed to give customers significant reward points on their spending around telecom, fashion, travel, dining, entertainment, and hotels, among others. The rewards-centric credit card has been launched in two variants —Aditya Birla SBI Card Select and Aditya Birla SBI Card, on the Visa platform.

Deposits

Equitas Small Finance bank hikes FD rates

Equitas Small Finance Bank has increased interest rates for retail term deposits. Customers can now avail 7% interest per annum on FDs for 888 days, which brings the annual yield to 7.19%. For RDs, customers can get up to 6.90% on its 30 months or 36 months scheme. Senior citizens will continue to earn the maximum benefits as the bank offers them a flat rate of 0.50% extra over existing revised rates on RTDs. For FD, senior citizens can now earn an interest of 7.50% p.a. for 888 days.

Loans

Special loan offers from Poonawalla Fincorp

Poonawalla Fincorp has announced special loan offers exclusively for doctors and chartered accountants. The loan offers will be available for a month starting from July 1 in which they can apply for professional loans up to Rs 30 lakh. The offer provides competitive interest rates starting at 10.99% per annum. Under this offer, CA and doctor customers will also get an exclusive Amazon voucher of Rs 2,000 on every successful loan disbursal. These loans will not have any foreclosure charges.