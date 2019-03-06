Smart investors wait for right time to ensure optimum returns

The value of the stock depends on so many tangible and intangible things that help to envisage how much appreciation is expected after a specific period in the future.

By Rachit Chawla

The world of investments is too diverse and risky to make a mistake and then stabilise back to the normal self. While short-term investments are always encircled with high risks, long-term options offer easier and safer investment plans to stick with. But, the question arises here, is value investing a good idea for people who look enduring returns from their investments?

What is value investing?

Before understanding what is value investing, one should keep in mind that its biggest proponent in present times is no other than the world’s third-wealthiest person and one of the most successful investors in the history of Finance, the great investment wizard, Warren Buffett.

The philosophy of this investment genius revolves around value investing that helped him to secure a net worth of $84.9 billion as of February 12, 2019. He once said, “In the business world, the rear-view mirror is always clearer than the windshield.” From this very small and simple quote, one can easily understand the concept of value investing; a criterion which is quite different from the popular and conventional approaches of investment.

Why value investing?

The performance of mediocre students often astound teachers when they meet them after a long time; similar happens is the case with value investment when stocks which seem less valuable are given preference over the stocks which are the hot favourite among most of the investors. So, value investing is foresightedness rather than forecasting because assuming the future of a company on the basis of its past and present performance is much easier than predicting the future of

the market.

Value investing negates the concept of trend investing where investors emotively follow stars, the performers that lure the majority with their fast growth and high returns. But, slow, steady, and win the race is the pragmatic tactic of value investors who give preference to cash cows or stars.

Know the company, not just stocks

Individuals must understand that investment is not about striking the gold at one go with your luck but carefully making judgments that deliver lucrative finance results for years to come. As half-cooked food can never offer great taste and aroma, an investment plan or option cannot

generate great returns in the short-run. That is why patience and temperament are the most valuable qualities of an intelligent and smart investor who waits for the

right time to ensure optimum returns from the investment.

Herewith, apart from extensive knowledge and experience of the market, one should also be very much familiar with companies whose stocks seem interested to him/her. Everything, from the leadership of the company to top management and its vision to service policies, the investor must have hawk’s eyes on every crucial activity which is going inside the organization and may directly or indirectly influence the growth of the company.

The long-term value of a company’s stocks is not solely dependent on the balance sheet or P&L account. The value of the stock depends on so many tangible and intangible things that help to envisage how much appreciation is expected after a specific period in the future.

The writer is founder & CEO, Finway