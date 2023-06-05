Cities face an array of challenges as mankind becomes more urbanised. From traffic jams and the use of energy as well as waste management and safeguarding the public, there hasn’t ever been a more pressing need for innovative approaches. Artificial intelligence (AI) entities have come out as significant respondents in pushing urban innovation and laying paths for smarter towns and cities in the past couple of years. Artificial intelligence-based start-ups are altering urban environments and ushering into a wiser tomorrow.

AI firms are urban innovation accelerators that provide advanced technology as well as creative approaches to the difficult issues that urban areas confront. These companies use artificial intelligence techniques and information statistical analysis to upgrade urban systems, elevate the standard of living, as well as endorse sustainability. AI firms are revolutionising the urban environment while laying paths for smarter times to come through collaboration with city officials along with other partners.

Such AI-driven startups are reshaping transit in smart cities. These firms are changing urban transportation through the creation of autonomous transport, ride-sharing services networks, as well as proficient traffic management technologies. Autonomous vehicles offer the capability to boost health and safety, reduce traffic jams, as well as offer easier and more effective transportation choices. Their contributions to urban mobility provide various advantages. decreased traffic congestion, better security through collision forecast and early detection, better accessibility for all populations, and decreased ecological damage through optimised transportation systems are some of these benefits.

While safe cities are concerned with security and peace of mind, smart cities broaden the literal meaning of the term to include aims such as productivity, inclusion, and sustainability. Startups are playing a significant part in enhancing security and safety for everyone in cities. Cities might improve their surveillance systems, identify unlawful activity, and react to crises with greater effectiveness through the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) into their systems. AI systems can analyse streamed footage from surveillance cameras in actual time to identify potential dangers and trigger alerts, enabling authorities to intervene quickly.

Furthermore, AI-powered predictive modeling can assist in forecasting crime areas and assigning police strength appropriately. AI systems can give actionable insights to avoid crime by analysing historical crime statistics, internet usage patterns, and other relevant data to enhance public safety.

Startups are supporting municipal authorities to arrive at informed decisions and enhancing their delivery of services by advancing data-driven urban planning & administration. AI algorithms produce beneficial knowledge for urban development initiatives by analysing massive volumes of data, such as demographic statistics, ecological information, and public input.

These findings aid in the optimisation of land use, the identification of places for urban renewal, and the facilitation of targeted investments in infrastructure. In addition, artificial intelligence-powered governance structures improve citizen involvement by encouraging openness as well as engagement in the process of decision-making.

AI technology is becoming increasingly integrated into smart cities, making it important to address privacy and ethical issues. AI companies must prioritize openness, accountability, and data management practices to ensure the ethical use of AI in urban contexts. To create confidence and avoid potential hazards, AI firms must adopt rigorous data protection measures, comply with privacy standards, and involve citizens in decision-making.

AI can aid in the prediction of water requirements in a city. It can also be predicted by the level of groundwater depletion, the health of lakes, rivers, and other water bodies, water quality parameters that may or may not need the level of an RO water treatment etc. Today technology is available to avoid manual scavenging, robotic deduction of leakages, cleaning of water bodies, monitoring of flow rates and consumption, smart AI metering and so many new AI available tools to reduce the consumption of water and use treated water for its appropriate use.

AI certainly can improve the health and hygiene of the citizens of a town, city, or country.

To sum it up, the development of artificial intelligence businesses is changing cities into smarter, more sustainable urban settings. These firms are addressing the complex difficulties that cities confront today through AI-powered infrastructure management, increased public safety and security, smarter transportation systems, and data-driven urban planning. AI startups are important drivers of urban innovation, and they play an important role in the development of smart cities. These firms are crafting a smarter future by improving urban mobility, public safety, and urban planning and governance. To foster trust and assure responsible and inclusive smart city development, it is critical to address privacy and ethical concerns related to AI technology. Cities can develop more sustainable, habitable, and connected urban settings by tapping the promise of AI startups.

(By Gurmit Singh Arora, National President, Indian Plumbing Association)