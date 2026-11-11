Equity mutual fund inflows declined for the second month in a row in October 2026, with investors putting Rs 32,993.64 crore into equity schemes, compared with Rs 38,306.55 crore in September, according to the latest AMFI data.

The decline came despite continued inflows into large and mid-cap funds. Mid-cap and small-cap funds also witnessed a significant moderation in inflows. Flexi-cap funds, which had attracted Rs 6,701.80 crore in September, saw inflows fall to Rs 4,979.95 crore in October.

However, the trend was not uniform across categories. Large and mid-cap funds almost doubled their net inflows, while contra funds moved from net outflows to net inflows.

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Equity schemes: Inflows decline 13.87%

Net inflows into equity mutual fund schemes fell from Rs 38,306.55 crore in September to Rs 32,993.64 crore in October. This was a decline of Rs 5,312.91 crore, or 13.87%.

Of the 13 equity fund categories, large and mid-cap funds recorded the strongest growth in inflows. Their net inflows nearly doubled to Rs 8,484.23 crore from Rs 4,271.22 crore.

Large-cap funds also saw a marginal improvement. Contra funds moved into positive territory, attracting Rs 1,694.13 crore against net outflows of Rs 97.88 crore in September.

On the other hand, mid-cap funds saw inflows decline by Rs 2,942.22 crore, while small-cap funds recorded a fall of Rs 2,631.07 crore. Flexi-cap funds also saw inflows decline by Rs 1,721.85 crore.

Equity schemes: Month-on-month comparison

Category September (Figures in Rs crore) October (Figures in Rs crore) Change (Figures in Rs crore) Change % Equity subtotal 38,306.55 32,993.64 -5,312.91 -13.87% Multi-cap 3,859.55 2,977.86 -881.69 -22.84% Large-cap 859.47 1,032.39 172.92 0.2012 Large & mid-cap 4,271.22 8,484.23 #ERROR! 0.9864 Mid-cap 7,834.84 4,892.62 -2,942.22 -37.55% Small-cap 9,038.57 6,407.50 -2,631.07 -29.11% Flexi-cap 6,701.80 4,979.95 -1,721.85 -25.69% Dividend yield 179.31 -92.82 -272.13 N/M Value 1,290.89 556.22 -734.67 -56.91% Contra -97.88 1,694.13 N/M N/M Focused 1,390.84 925.35 -465.49 -33.47% Sectoral 1,840.02 551.59 -1,288.43 -70.02% Thematic 1,800.07 1,162.48 -637.59 -35.42% ELSS -662.14 -577.88 84.26 0.1273

Note: N/M means not meaningful because the category changed from net inflow to net outflow or vice versa. In ELSS, the net outflow narrowed by 12.73%.

The numbers show that while large and mid-cap funds gained investor interest, several other equity categories saw their inflows moderate. Small-cap, mid-cap and flexi-cap funds continued to attract money, but the amount was lower than in September.

Hybrid schemes: Move from outflow to inflow

Hybrid mutual fund schemes witnessed a turnaround in October. The category recorded net inflows of Rs 3,514.06 crore, compared with net outflows of Rs 456.68 crore in September.

This represents an improvement of Rs 3,970.74 crore in net flows.

Arbitrage funds were the biggest contributor to the turnaround. They attracted Rs 3,928.89 crore in October against net outflows of Rs 3,956.38 crore in September. This was an improvement of Rs 7,885.27 crore.

Multi-asset allocation funds, however, saw inflows decline by Rs 2,152.32 crore to Rs 1,514.66 crore.

Hybrid schemes: Month-on-month comparison

Category September (Figures in Rs crore) October (Figures in Rs crore) Change (Figures in Rs crore) Change % Hybrid subtotal -456.68 3,514.06 N/M N/M Conservative hybrid -204.23 -349.45 -145.22 -71.11% Balanced hybrid 313.71 50.63 -263.08 -83.86% Aggressive hybrid 1,863.54 354.77 -1,508.77 -80.96% Balanced advantage -912.43 -852.70 59.73 6.55% Multi-asset allocation 3,666.98 1,514.66 -2,152.32 -58.69% Arbitrage -3,956.38 3,928.89 N/M N/M Equity savings -1,227.86 -1,132.75 95.11 0.0775

Note: N/M means not meaningful because the category changed from net inflow to net outflow or vice versa.

Debt schemes: Turnaround from massive outflows to inflows

Debt mutual fund schemes witnessed one of the biggest month-on-month swings in October.

The category recorded net inflows of Rs 1,13,437.89 crore in October, compared with net outflows of Rs 1,83,155.76 crore in September. This represents an improvement of Rs 2,96,593.65 crore.

Liquid funds were the biggest contributor to the turnaround. They attracted net inflows of Rs 70,533.75 crore in October, compared with net outflows of Rs 95,743.20 crore in September.

Overnight funds also moved into positive territory, recording inflows of Rs 54,893.05 crore against outflows of Rs 7,281.20 crore in the previous month.

Money market funds moved from net outflows of Rs 50,846.21 crore to net inflows of Rs 1,501.94 crore.

However, several debt fund categories continued to see net outflows, including ultra-short-term, short-term, corporate bond and banking and PSU debt funds.

Debt schemes: Month-on-month comparison

Category September (Figures in Rs crore) October (Figures in Rs crore) Change (Figures in Rs crore) Change % Debt subtotal -1,83,155.76 1,13,437.89 N/M N/M Overnight -7,281.20 54,893.05 N/M N/M Liquid -95,743.20 70,533.75 N/M N/M Ultra-short-term -11,728.87 -1,879.00 N/M 83.98% Ultra-short to short-term -6,632.24 -3,581.67 N/M 46.00% Money market -50,846.21 1,501.94 N/M N/M Short-term -1,241.55 -2,093.00 -851.45 -68.58% Medium-term -452.66 -194.26 258.4 0.5708 Medium to long-term -105.03 -87.42 17.61 16.77% Long-term -403.43 -175.77 227.66 0.5643 Dynamic term -618.63 -517.02 101.61 16.43% Corporate bond -4,652.24 -3,142.93 N/M 32.44% Credit risk 127.26 -70.31 -197.57 N/M Banking and PSU debt -2,411.55 -1,238.00 N/M 0.4866 Gilt 600.18 -636.17 -1,236.35 N/M 10-year constant maturity gilt -164.55 -98.89 65.66 0.399 Floating rate -1,710.34 -948.31 762.03 0.4455 Sectoral debt 108.52 1,171.90 N/M 9.7989

Note: N/M means not meaningful because the category changed from net inflow to net outflow or vice versa.

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ETF inflows rise 31% in October as silver ETFs gain momentum



ETF inflows strengthened in October 2026, with the category attracting Rs 20,303.98 crore, up 30.98% from Rs 15,501.40 crore in September, according to AMFI data.

Equity ETFs led the inflows, with investments rising 30.26% to Rs 12,973.78 crore from Rs 9,959.96 crore in the previous month. Debt ETFs also moved into positive territory, attracting Rs 751.11 crore in October against net outflows of Rs 883.94 crore in September.

However, gold ETFs saw a moderation in inflows. They attracted Rs 3,474.03 crore in October, down 21.94% from Rs 4,450.61 crore in September. In contrast, silver ETFs gained momentum, with inflows rising 56.62% to Rs 3,092.22 crore from Rs 1,974.32 crore in the previous month. Hybrid ETFs recorded a small inflow of Rs 1.92 crore in October, compared with no net flows in September.

Monthly mutual fund inflows through systematic investment plans (SIPs) declined to Rs 32,160 crore in October from Rs 32,490 crore in September and Rs 32,297 crore in August, according to data.

The mutual fund industry’s total assets under management rose marginally by 0.9% month-on-month to Rs 83.39 lakh crore as on October 31, 2026, compared with Rs 82.64 lakh crore at the end of September, according to AMFI data.

Disclaimer: The data and analysis in this story are based on AMFI’s monthly mutual fund industry data for September and October 2026. Inflows reflect net investments during the period and do not indicate future returns. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Investors should assess their risk appetite, investment horizon and financial goals before making investment decisions.



