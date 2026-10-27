Small-cap mutual funds are facing a correction, but investors are not backing away. Money continues to flow into the category even as prices fall, raising an important question for investors: does continuing a systematic investment plan (SIP) during a market downturn help build wealth, or can losses persist for years despite regular investments?

The recent performance of small-cap and mid-cap funds shows why investors need to look beyond the appeal of buying more units at lower prices.

A correction can offer an opportunity to accumulate units at lower net asset values (NAVs). But it does not guarantee that the underlying stocks will recover quickly or that investors will earn positive returns over a particular period.

The decision to continue a SIP, therefore, cannot depend on falling prices alone. Investors also need to consider their investment horizon, the proportion of small-cap stocks in their portfolio and their ability to withstand further losses.

Small-cap funds fall sharply over the past month

Small-cap mutual funds have come under pressure in recent weeks. According to the Value Research category-level data provided for this analysis, the category declined 4.62% over one week, 8.60% over one month and 4.42% over three months.

Mid-cap funds have also witnessed losses. They fell 3.18% over one week, 7.20% over one month and 7.36% over three months.

The benchmark indices reflect the weakness in these market segments as well. The Nifty Smallcap 250 declined 6.65% over one month and 4.48% over three months, while the Nifty Midcap 150 fell 6.22% and 8.11%, respectively, over the same periods.

How have small-cap and mid-cap investments performed?

Period Small-cap funds Mid-cap funds 1 week -4.62% -3.18% 1 month -8.60% -7.20% 3 months -4.42% -7.36%

Source: Value Research category-level data. Returns are for the periods specified and are not annualised.

The figures show that both categories have faced selling pressure, although the extent of the decline differs across periods. Mid-cap funds have recorded a steeper three-month fall, while small-cap funds have seen a sharper decline over one month.

The comparison also highlights why investors should not treat small-cap and mid-cap funds as interchangeable. Both invest in companies that can be more volatile than large-cap stocks, but their portfolios and market behaviour can differ.

Investors continue to put money into small-cap funds

Despite the correction, small-cap funds remain a major destination for equity mutual fund investments.

According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), small-cap funds attracted net inflows of Rs 9,038.57 crore in September 2026, compared with Rs 7,973.33 crore in August. This represented an increase of around 13.4% month-on-month. Mid-cap funds received Rs 7,834.84 crore in September, up from Rs 6,989.40 crore in August. Together, the two categories attracted nearly Rs 16,873 crore in net inflows during the month.

Monthly net inflows into small-cap and mid-cap funds

Month Small-cap funds Mid-cap funds July 2026 Not included in the figures verified here Not included in the figures verified here August 2026 Rs 7,973.33 crore Rs 6,989.40 crore September 2026 Rs 9,038.57 crore Rs 7,834.84 crore

Source: AMFI data reported for August and September 2026.

The inflows suggest that investors are continuing to allocate money to these categories despite market weakness. However, net inflows are not the same as SIP contributions. They reflect purchases less redemptions across investment routes, including SIPs and lump-sum investments.

The broader SIP trend also remains strong. Monthly SIP contributions across the mutual fund industry rose to a record Rs 32,490 crore in September, from Rs 32,297 crore in August and Rs 31,961 crore in July. These are industry-wide figures and do not represent SIP investments in small-cap funds alone.

This distinction matters. Rising inflows show that investors are still putting money into small-cap funds, but they do not establish that every investor is continuing their SIP or that every investor is making a suitable allocation.

Is continuing a SIP during a correction the right strategy?

There are good reasons for long-term investors to continue their SIPs through a market correction. When a fund’s NAV falls, a fixed instalment buys more units than it would have bought at a higher NAV. When markets recover, these additional units can contribute to portfolio gains.

This is the principle behind rupee-cost averaging. It reduces dependence on choosing a single entry point and helps investors maintain investment discipline during volatile periods.

But there is an important limitation. Rupee-cost averaging does not prevent losses or guarantee a positive return. If the underlying stocks continue to decline or take several years to recover, the investor’s portfolio can remain below the total amount invested for an extended period.

Sandip Jha, chief product officer at Godrej Wealth, says the decision is not straightforward. In his view, both disciplined investing and a lack of awareness about risk can explain why investors continue their SIPs during a correction.

For investors with a long investment horizon, adequate risk capacity and a sensible allocation to small-cap funds, continuing a SIP can be a reasonable strategy. But continuing automatically without understanding the risks is not necessarily prudent.

Small-cap stocks generally carry higher volatility and liquidity risk than large-cap stocks. Smaller companies can also be more sensitive to changes in borrowing costs, demand, inflation and profit margins. A broader market correction can therefore become more painful if company earnings weaken at the same time.

The key question is not simply whether an investor should stop or continue a SIP. It is whether the investor’s original reasons for investing in small-cap funds, including the time horizon and the amount allocated, still make sense.

Can small-cap SIP investors face losses for several years?

Yes. A SIP is an investment method, not a guarantee of returns.

Jha points to the 2018–2020 market downturn as an example of the risks involved in small-cap investing. Small-cap stocks experienced a prolonged decline during that period, and investors who began investing around market peaks had to contend with a difficult recovery.

Even when investors continue to invest every month, their portfolio value can remain below the total amount invested if markets fall or remain weak for long enough. The outcome depends on the timing and size of the decline, the subsequent recovery, the fund’s portfolio and the investor’s individual cash flows.

Investors should also distinguish between a fall in the value of their existing portfolio and the returns on their overall SIP investment. Every new instalment enters the market at a different NAV. As a result, an investor who continues investing through a correction can have a different return experience from someone who invested a lump sum at the market peak.

However, this does not mean that a prolonged downturn automatically benefits SIP investors. If the market does not recover sufficiently, or if the investor needs to withdraw money before recovery, the final outcome can still be disappointing.

Jha says investors should be prepared for substantial drawdowns and the possibility of negative returns over several years in adverse market conditions. The exact extent and duration of future losses cannot be predicted.

This is particularly important for investors who started investing after a prolonged bull market. A portfolio that has experienced mostly rising markets may not have been tested by a long correction. Investors need to consider whether they would be able to continue their investments if their portfolio value fell sharply.

What could go wrong if investors keep buying?

Continuing a SIP is not inherently wrong during a correction. The risk arises when the investor’s allocation, financial goals or ability to tolerate losses do not match the risks of the fund.

1. A correction can turn into a prolonged downturn

Small-cap stocks can take time to recover after a sharp fall. If valuations remain under pressure or company earnings disappoint, investors may have to wait longer than expected to see their portfolios recover.

2. More units do not necessarily mean better returns

A lower NAV allows investors to buy more units with the same instalment. But the value of those units depends on the fund’s subsequent performance. If prices continue to fall, the portfolio can lose value even as the investor accumulates more units.

3. Too much small-cap exposure can magnify losses

Investors who already have a large share of their equity portfolio in small-cap funds may face greater volatility than they can comfortably manage. Adding more money simply because prices have fallen can increase this concentration.

4. Liquidity risks can become more important during a sell-off

Small-cap stocks may be harder to sell in large quantities without affecting their market prices. During periods of stress, this can make it more difficult for fund managers to sell holdings quickly at expected prices, particularly if redemptions rise.

5. Investors may stop investing at the wrong time

A prolonged correction can test an investor’s patience. Those who stop their SIPs out of fear may miss a subsequent recovery, while those who continue without considering their financial circumstances may take more risk than they can afford.

6. A short investment horizon can leave little room for recovery

Money needed for a home purchase, education or another near-term goal should not be exposed to small-cap volatility simply because prices have fallen. An investor may be forced to redeem at a loss if the goal arrives before the market recovers.

What SEBI’s small-cap and mid-cap stress tests tell investors

The correction also brings attention to the stress tests that mutual fund houses conduct for small-cap and mid-cap schemes.

SEBI raised concerns about the build-up of froth in these market segments in the context of strong inflows into small-cap and mid-cap mutual funds. The regulatory framework requires asset management companies to disclose stress-testing results for these schemes on a monthly basis.

These tests help investors understand how a scheme’s portfolio may cope with liquidity pressure under specified stress scenarios, including the time it could take to liquidate holdings. They are particularly relevant for small-cap funds because many underlying stocks have lower trading volumes than large-cap stocks.

However, a stress-test result should not be read as a forecast of the fund’s returns or a guarantee that investors will be able to exit at a particular price. It is also not a measure of how much a fund’s NAV could fall during a market correction.

Investors should therefore use stress-test disclosures alongside other information, including the scheme’s portfolio, risk profile, concentration, investment strategy and historical volatility. A fund that can liquidate its holdings relatively quickly under a specified scenario can still deliver negative returns if the market falls.

Should investors shift to large-cap or flexi-cap funds?

Not every investor needs to change their SIPs because small-cap funds have fallen. The more useful starting point is to review the portfolio and determine whether the current allocation matches the investor’s financial goals and risk tolerance.

Jha says investors should consider their risk profile, investment horizon, portfolio concentration and ability to withstand losses before deciding whether to continue, reduce or redirect their investments.

For someone with a long horizon and an appropriate allocation to small-cap funds, continuing the SIP may remain consistent with the investment plan. But an investor who has put too much of their portfolio into small caps may need to review the allocation rather than keep adding money simply because prices are lower.

Large-cap funds invest in relatively larger companies, while flexi-cap funds can invest across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks. Moving some future investments to these categories may help an investor whose portfolio has become too concentrated in small-cap stocks. However, neither category is immune to market losses.

The choice should also depend on when the money is needed. Investors approaching a financial goal may need to reduce equity risk more broadly rather than simply move from small-cap funds to another equity category.

A review should not be driven by a prediction that small-cap stocks will fall further or recover immediately. It should focus on whether the investor can withstand the risks involved without disrupting essential financial goals.

What should small-cap SIP investors do now?

The recent correction is a reminder that regular investing and risk management must go together.

Investors should first check how much of their overall portfolio is exposed to small-cap and mid-cap stocks. They should then assess whether their investment horizon is long enough to withstand a prolonged downturn and whether they have adequate savings for emergencies and near-term goals.

They should also review the fund’s portfolio and stress-test disclosures rather than relying only on its past returns or recent fall in NAV. If their small-cap allocation has become excessive, they can consider rebalancing their portfolio in line with their financial plan.

The central lesson is that continuing a SIP can help investors maintain discipline, but it cannot remove market risk. Buying more units during a correction is useful only if the investor can remain invested for an appropriate period and tolerate the possibility of further losses.

For investors, the objective should not be to keep buying small-cap funds at every fall. It should be to build a portfolio that can withstand market volatility without putting important financial goals at risk.

Disclaimer: Small-cap and mid-cap mutual funds carry higher market risks and can be volatile, particularly during market corrections. SIPs help investors invest regularly but do not guarantee profits or protect against losses. Investors should assess their risk appetite, investment horizon and asset allocation before making investment decisions.

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