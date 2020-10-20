Slice’s pay-later app now comes with a free Visa card: Cashback, no-cost EMIs features and more

The slice card can immediately be issued to customers through digital on-boarding on the slice app.

Slice, one of India’s largest payments and credit start-up exclusively for youngsters, has introduced a Visa card that comes for free with its pay-later app, to cater to the evolving financial needs of Gen Zs and millennials across India. Available in a physical and virtual form, the zero-fee card enables Slice users to make payments at over 4.8 million merchants in India where Visa is accepted.

Targeted at young professionals, startup employees, gig workers, freelancers and graduates – this new offering from Slice aims at introducing the next generation to a world of financial freedom through a customized, transparent and intuitive payments product.

The slice card can immediately be issued to customers through digital on-boarding on the slice app. Slice cardholders will receive several benefits across both online and offline purchases, including all Visa Platinum offers. All card users will enjoy cashback features and discounts on some of the most sought-after online shopping, entertainment, grocery and food delivery platforms. In addition to this, the users will also have access to their transactions, EMIs, vouchers and credit history on their slice app to plan their budgets and finances seamlessly.

This new launch is in line with Slice’s vision of becoming the most preferred financial solution for the next generation. Slice is India’s leading payments and credit start-up for young Indians. Founded in 2016, slice has designed a pay-later card for first time credit users. Today, slice is a market leader and has emerged as a preferred card of choice for gen zs and millennials across 20 major cities in India.

With no hidden charges, Slice card is a zero-fee card that can be used to make payments across more than 5 million merchants both online and offline. In partnership with leading eCommerce platforms, slice also offers customers a no-cost EMI option for high ticket purchases.

The slice app is designed keeping in mind a young user, who often spends time on interactive platforms like Instagram, Snapchat etc. The slice app is dynamic, provides real time updates on the spends made, offers insights of the kind of purchases made in a month across various categories like fashion, travel, food, and utility, and sends regular payment reminders.

“We are really excited to launch our new Slice card in partnership with Visa to introduce the youth of our country to a world of financial freedom in a simple, transparent and responsible way. As a young team, we understand this consumer very well and in the last four years, our primary focus has been on making their financial experience fun and seamless. The offers, partnerships and experience in our new product is customised keeping in mind their expectations and priorities. We believe cutting-edge new solutions like these will help us become the go-to fintech destination for Young India,” said Rajan Bajaj, Founder & CEO, Slice.

Arvind Ronta, Head – Products, India and South Asia, Visa said, “Slice is an exciting young proposition that is well suited to the millennial consumer’s credit and payment needs. We are happy to partner with them to enhance the offering with a Visa card and provide access to pay later options. With the power to access it all through an app, this gives the cardholders a great way to pay while tracking their expenses and spending patterns.”