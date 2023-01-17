SKA Group to develop Rs 125-cr high-street commercial project in Ghaziabad

NCR-based realty developer SKA Group has launched a high-street commercial project, SKA Arcadia, in Ghaziabad’s Wave City. The project is located at a 2-minute distance from NH-24, the fastest developing housing corridor, and offers smooth connectivity to adjoining regions like Noida, Greater Noida, and Delhi.

The project is surrounded by many densely-populated residential township projects like Wave City, Aditya World City, Land Craft, and key educational institutes like the Jaipuria Institute of Management. It is located on the main entrance road of Wave City and Aditya World City.

The SKA Group is one of the leading real estate developers in NCR and has been in the business for over 20 years. The Group has majorly focused on developing affordable group housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida. This will be SKA’s first commercial project in the Ghaziabad region.



The Group will invest Rs 125 crore in the project, which is spread across 7860 sq mt. The project will be a Signature High street commercial project and will be located on a two-side-open corner plot. It will consist of retail outlets, society shops, high street shops, food courts, restaurants, and banquet halls. The Group will develop 2.5 lakh sq ft of retail spaces in the project. The high-street project will have a wide frontage of 500 ft which will provide complete visibility to all the shops.

Also Read: Top 5 investment options for senior citizens in 2023

According to the company, the two side-open corner plot will impart the project a classic high-street look along with better functionality and breathing space. Retail shops on the ground ﬂoor will be of double-height. Smart features like advanced Surveillance systems, Smart Metering, Fiber Connectivity, Street Light Automation, Automated Light, and Eco-Friendly Smart Parking will also be installed for excellent customer experience and user convenience. It will also have a sufficient number of elevators and escalators to facilitate smooth vertical movements.



The project has been funded through company resources and bank funding. On the project’s launch, Sanjay Sharma, Director, SKA Group, said, “Over the years, high-street projects have gained immense traction, with consumers developing an affinity towards them. Ghaziabad has been at the pinnacle of real estate development and has witnessed project development of all kinds due to its proximity to other parts of NCR. We felt this is the right time to launch a high-street commercial project to give consumers a high-end commercial-retail shopping experience.”



The project is expected to be delivered by December 2025. Its RERA approval came in December 2022. The project will attract 10 lakh population from the nearby group housing projects and regions located in its vicinity.



Sharma said, “Owing to its prominent location, we have been receiving a robust investors’ response. The SKA Group has always ensured the timely delivery of its projects and our commitment to our customers and investors is paramount. We are expecting to deliver the project by 2025-end.”