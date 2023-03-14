Six tips to help senior citizens build a good credit score

A good credit score is essential for senior citizens as it can impact their ability to access credit, such as loans, credit cards, and mortgages. Having a good credit score can help senior citizens qualify for better interest rates and terms on credit products. Senior citizens may also need to access credit to cover unexpected expenses, pay medical bills, or finance major purchases. Having a good credit score can make it easier to obtain credit when needed.

Additionally, some senior citizens may want to help their children or grandchildren obtain credit or closing on loans. A good credit score can make it easier to help others without putting their own credit at risk.

Senior citizens can improve their credit score by following these tips:

Pay bills on time

Late payments can have a negative impact on your credit score. To avoid this, make sure you pay your bills on time. It helps you build a good credit score. Avoid delaying repayments to your credit card bills or existing loans.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com, says, “Payment history is the most important factor in determining a credit score. So, it is essential to make payments on time to avoid late fees and negative marks on credit reports. Keep your credit utilisation ratio below 30% and check your credit score regularly, at least once in a month. Use credit limit wisely and avoid taking debt you cannot repay on time.”

Monitor credit reports

Request a free credit report annually from each of the three major credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion) to check for errors, inaccuracies, or fraudulent activities. You can also check credit score online free of cost.

Keep credit utilisation low

A high credit utilization ratio (the amount of credit you use versus the amount of credit you have available) can hurt your credit score. Try to keep your credit utilisation below 30%.

Don’t close old credit accounts

Closing old credit accounts can shorten your credit history, which can negatively impact your credit score. Keep your older accounts open, even if you don’t use them.

Use credit responsibly

Avoid maxing out your credit cards or taking on too much debt. Only borrow what you can afford to repay. Spending money on non-essential things might cost you dearly if you cannot pay your debt on time. Spend what you can comfortably repay without defaulting and delaying.

Seek advice from experts

A financial expert can help you create a plan to improve your credit score and manage your finances. You can go to a bank while taking a loan or speak to an expert on call while applying for a credit card to know what you should do as per your financial needs. Often senior citizens feel that they won’t get financial products due to their age but if you maintain your credit score, it is easy to borrow money.

Remember that improving your credit score takes time and requires patience and discipline. Consistently following these tips can help you see positive changes over time. Finally, a good credit score can also be important for senior citizens who may want to move into an assisted living facility or downsize their home. Some facilities or lenders may require a credit check as part of the application process. Maintaining a good credit score is important for senior citizens to ensure financial stability and access to credit when needed.