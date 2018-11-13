Six mistakes to avoid while planning for your child’s financial needs

Child plans—be it insurance products or something else—are marketed as the one-stop solution to your child’s needs. You must evaluate if child plans alone can deliver the desired results for your child’s unique requirements.

Children’s Day—November 14—is a good day to take stock of your child’s long-term money requirements. It’s difficult guesstimating future money needs of any kind. However, plans must be carefully thought through and made in order to ensure the best possible life for your child.

Therefore, it’s important that you avoid some mistakes parents frequently make.

Not setting goals

Your child’s money requirements will arrive in stages: school expenses, undergraduate education costs, post-graduation costs, marriage, and so on. You must list out each of these goals and calculate the financing they’ll require.

Not accounting for inflation

A premier business school charged Rs 6 lakh for its two-year course in 2008, and Rs 21 lakh in 2018, implying an inflation of around 13% per annum. When planning for events 15-20 years away, it’s essential to account for inflation to avoid missing your money goals.

Relying on child plans alone

Child plans—be it insurance products or something else—are marketed as the one-stop solution to your child’s needs. You must evaluate if child plans alone can deliver the desired results for your child’s unique requirements. Therefore, speak to an investment advisor about the best investment plans suited for your child’s unique needs.

Investing in assets with low returns

Clearly, high education inflation means you can not afford to invest via instruments that provide a low rate of return. For example, many families trust gold to secure their future and invest in it heavily. However, gold returns have been stagnant for several years now. There’s also an over reliance on endowment plans.

To accomplish a financial goal, you must liquidate the investment you created for the goal. Therefore, the investment should be easy to liquidate during your time of need. However, investing via assets that can’t be easily liquidated means you may not achieve your goal on time. This is especially true of real estate investments that require heavy capital expenditure, carry high risks, may not provide high returns, and are notoriously difficult to liquidate.

Not starting investment early

It’s never too soon to start investing for your child’s long-term money needs. But the later you start, the more difficult it gets. For example, you need `30 lakh in 15 years for your child’s college fees. If you invest `6,000 in a monthly SIP expecting returns of 12% per annum, you get `30.3 lakh in 15 years. Start only five years late, you’ll need to invest `13,000 a month for the same goal.

The Sensex has delivered 10-year and 20-year returns of around 12% per annum. The elite performers of the equity mutual fund universe have exceeded that mark comfortably in the long term. Given that you’re investing for the long-term and also dealing with high education inflation, it would be wise to rely at least in part on equity investments.

Not having a term plan

Any working person with financial dependents should purchase a term insurance plan. In case of their untimely death, a term plan is the ideal income replacement for their family. A term plan’s sum assured should be at least 10-20 times your current annual income. Without it, especially in the absence of other sources of funds, the family’s money requirements would be difficult to manage.

The writer is CEO, BankBazaar.com