scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Sindhu Trade Links to develop mixed use township in Chhattisgarh, plans to invest Rs 200 cr

The total revenue potential of this development is approx. Rs 550 crore, based on the ongoing property rates in the vicinity.

Written by PF Desk
Sindhu Trade Links to develop mixed use township in Chhattisgarh, plans to invest Rs 200 cr
The project is expected to be launched in Q4 of this financial year and STLL will be able to book revenue stating next financial year.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd is undertaking development of a mixed use township at Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. Bilaspur, also known as ‘The City of Festivals’, is one of the 100 Indian cities to be developed as a smart city under the Smart Cities Mission.

The proposed township is spread over approx. 53 acres, out of which the company already owns approx.47 acres of land and has tied up with other partners for another 16 acres approx. The project consists of Residential Plotted Development, Residential Group Housing, Retail Shopping Mall and also consists of all the required social infrastructure for a world class development in this region. The total development potential of the site is approx. 1.5 million sq ft, with some possible upside on built up villas & apartment sales in later phases, instead of plotted land sales.

The total revenue potential of this development is approx. Rs 550 crore, based on the ongoing property rates in the vicinity. STLL plans to invest close to Rs 200 crore in this project, with funds being raised through internal accruals and construction finance.

Also Read

The company is all set to start this project in the current financial year 2023-24. The project is expected to be launched in Q4 of this financial year and STLL will be able to book revenue stating next financial year.

Also Read: How to manage your credit card expenses and lower your Credit Utilisation Ratio

According to the company, the development plans are being finalised and would be submitted for approval soon. Colonizer License has been obtained and site demarcation is complete. Also, STLL is in the process of obtaining the required approvals & NOCs from various government departments. STLL would apply for approval from Chhattisgarh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (CGRERA) at an appropriate time. Even the Chhattisgarh government has decided to ease the norms for developing colonies. The state government has also launched a ‘Single Window System CG Aawas’ to facilitate the initiative which will enable completion of the entire approval process within 100 days.

Besides this, the company is also looking to explore some other real estate developments in the near future on the various lands owned by the company across various locations in the country and expects that this division of the company will be a major contributor to the revenues and profits of the company in the years to come.

More Stories on
real estate

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-08-2023 at 11:57 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS