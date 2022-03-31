Simpl makes Buy Now more convenient with its easy Pay-in-3 option

Simpl has announced the launch of its latest product addition to its pay later platform the Pay-in-3 option. The ‘Pay-in-3’ offering will benefit D2C brands and their customers.



With this new addition, consumers will be able to conveniently split their current payments into 3 tranches, at no extra charges.

It comes with various value-added features that enable spend management while combining transparency, speed, ease of use, and a smooth payment experience.

Nitya Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO, Simpl says, “At Simpl, our endeavour is to constantly improve the consumer experience. We believe this option will help strengthen the trust factor between merchants and their end customers, enabled by intelligent machine learning decisions at the backend.”

The company claims, the distributed payments facility can be availed in an instant by customers, as recommended by their respective D2C merchants. Immediate benefits to buyers include an interest-free credit period on their D2C purchases, with a well-balanced repayment option. D2C retailers that offer Pay-in-3 can benefit from better ties with their trusted customers and strengthen loyalty.

The company says, the Pay-in-3 option offers to enhance transparency, convenience, and efficiency and has been developed on 3 key pillars: high payments transparency and superior speed of transactions, at scale.

Additionally, there will not be tedious paperwork; no lengthy forms that need to be filled; no need for any additional verification information and no hidden charge.

Having said that, the new offering is not the first in the market; various other digital payment platforms such as Uni cards, Slice etc. also have been offering this feature for a while now.

