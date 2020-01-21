Silver Jubilee of Dubai Shopping Festival: Grab Visa offers to make deals even sweeter

Started in 1996, Dubai Shopping Festival has played its part to attract tourists from across the world.

Being a leading global retail destination, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital attracts millions of people every year at its popular Dubai Shopping Festival, which is an annual event and is successfully celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Started in 1996, Dubai Shopping Festival has played its part to attract tourists from across the world. This year, opportunity is there till February 1, 2020 to visit UAE to experience the Dubai Shopping festival (DSF), which is all about celebration, shopping and fun.

The Dubai Shopping Festival has become bigger and bigger over the years as shoppers throng the annual event to get discounts up to 75 per cent during the festival in hundreds of stores across Dubai.

Along with enjoying art and culture of the city, experience the extravaganza this time with offers on all your Visa cards. By availing the offers, you would get to dine at numerous restaurants, travel the city and shop till your hearts limit.

Not only during the Dubai Shopping Festival, but you may enjoy your Dubai trip beyond with offers like 3-day global complimentary pass along with 15 per cent off on annual private office membership at The Executive Centre with your Visa commercial card till October 31, 2021 or get 50 per cent off Hop-on Hop-off, along with Desert Sunset Tour Combo till December 31, 2020.

You may also enjoy 8 per cent discount on hotels.com bookings till December 31, 2020 when you pay with Visa or may save 10 per cent on SuperShuttle or ExecuCar airport rides till end of the year 2020.

Below is the list of some best curated offers along with promo codes to make your Dubai trip memorable this year with Visa:

