SILA to cross Rs 750 cr in revenue, increase its workforce by 10,000 in 2023-24

Following the acquisition of Forbes Facility Services from the Shapoorji Pallonji Group in 2022, real estate platform SILA is on track to cross Rs 750 cr of revenue in its facility management division this year.

SILA is among the largest facility management companies in India, servicing reputed global and Indian companies across the country.

To keep up with the existing client requirements and expansion plans, SILA is forecasted to add over 10,000 employees this year. Currently managing over 150 million sq ft of real estate across India, with 18,000+ employees, this figure is expected to grow close to 30,000 employees by 2024.

Commenting on the expansion plans, Rushabh Vora, Co-founder & MD, SILA, said, “We believe that our team and proprietary technology sets us apart. Our facility management division has grown organically at a CAGR of over 40%. We are confident that we can continue this pace of growth off a higher base, given the size and growth of the addressable market for facility management services in India.”

It may be noted that SILA, started in 2010 by brothers Rushabh and Sahil Vora, is backed by Norwest Venture Partners and Samara Capital Group in their real estate services and development businesses, respectively.