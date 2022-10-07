Signature Global launches Phase-II of its two Independent Floor projects in Gurugram

Gurugram-based real estate developer Signature Global today launched the second phase of its two luxurious independent floor projects. The first one is SG City 63A, located at Golf Course Extension Road, and another is SG City 37 D (II), located at Sector 37, Gurugram.

According to the company, the premium luxurious project Signature Global 63A is spread over 5 acres, offers a world-class lifestyle, unparalleled connectivity, conveniences, and comfort. With several towers, the project offers total 288 units of 2 and 3 BHK independent floors.

The another independent floors project, SG City 37D (II), is spread over 5.62 acres, surrounded by lush green land scape and offers world class amenities with the perfect combination of independent lifestyle, security and work life balance. The project offers 336 units of 2 and 3 BHK independent floors in the 2nd phase.

In the 2nd phase of both the projects, the remaining 50 percent units are being offered today to the customers.

Also Read: 5 ways to maximise credit card benefits this festive season

On this occasion, Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd, said, “During the pandemic, consumers’ daily needs have witnessed a paradigm shift. They want open green spaces around their home with possible amenities within the vicinity. Also, a need for extra space has risen due to the Work from Home culture these days. Considering the consumer need, we are trying to provide more advanced and new age amenities in our independent floors.”

Moreover, the company is very particular about providing Green Homes and open green areas around the home for a better and healthy life. “Whether its pandemic or global warming, it is time now to shift to sustainable living. Minimum use of natural resources and adopting green building practices is our priority as we will be bringing EDGE-certified Green Homes to the residents through these independent floors,” Aggarwal added.

This new phase will offer Type A of 3 BHK + 2 toilets configuration and Type B of 2BHK + 2 Toilet configuration along with a wide green belt with added facility of stilt car parking for the residents.

These projects will have low-rise apartments and floors which will be part of a gated residential complex with a dedicated lift on each plot. These projects will also offer premium amenities at par like Open-Air Theatre (OAT), Refloxogy Garden, Outdoor Gym, Skating Rink, Pool Deck, Kids’ Pool, Cricket Net Practice Pitch, Lawns, and Loungers to enhance the high-quality living experience of customers.

While SG City 37 D (II) is well connected with the proposed National Highway Pataudi Road, Dwarka Expressway, NH-8 and Hero Honda Chowk, and another project which is SG City 63A, is perfectly positioned at the Golf Course Extension Road, and both the projects also offer a High Street Retail Hub, i.e. Signum Plaza, which will cater to the residents’ daily needs.