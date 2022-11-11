Signature Global launches 2nd phase of two independent floor projects in Gurugram

Signature Global has launched the second phase of its two luxurious independent floors projects. The first one is Signature Global City 37 D, located at Sector 37 D, and another is SG City 81, located at Sector 81, Gurugram.

The premium project Signature Global City 37 D is spread over 20 acres, offers a world-class lifestyle, unparalleled connectivity, conveniences, and comforts. With several towers, the project offers total 536 units of 2 and 3 BHK independent floors. In terms of price, these independent floors range between INR 82 lakh and INR 1.29 crore.

Another independent floors project, SG City 81, is spread in approx. 12 acres surrounded by lush green land scape and offers world class amenities with the perfect combination of independent lifestyle, security and work life balance. The project offers 408 units of 2 and 3 BHK independent floors in the 2nd phase. Price brackets range from INR 89 lakh to INR 1.06 crore for these independent floors.

In the 2nd phase of both projects, the remaining 50% units are now being offered to the customers.

On this occasion, Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd, said, “As the effect of the pandemic, consumers’ daily needs have witnessed a paradigm shift. They now prefer open green spaces around their home as well as amenities within the vicinity. Work from culture also prompted a need for extra space. As a result of consumer demand, we are trying to offer more advanced and new age amenities in our Independent floors. Moreover, the company is very particular about providing GREEN HOMES and open green areas around the home for a better and healthy life. Whether its Pandemic or Global Warming, it is time now to shift to sustainable living. Minimum use of natural resources and adopting green building practices is our priority as we will be bringing EDGE certified Green Homes to the residents through these independent floors.”

Both the projects are designed in an aesthetic way by Padma Bhushan architect Hafeez Contractor. These independent floors would be developed under state housing DDJAY policy and superfluous with EDGE certification (a global green certification provided by IFC, finance arm of World Bank) which provides a seamless range of facilities like a swimming pool, jogger’s track area, yoga and meditation lawn, badminton court, half basketball court, etc. This new phase will offer Type A of 3 BHK + 2 toilets configuration and Type B of 2BHK + 2 Toilet configuration along with wide green belt with added facility of stilt car parking for the residents.

These projects will have low-rise apartments and floors which will be part of a gated residential complex with a dedicated lift on each plot. They will also offer premium amenities at par like Open-Air Theatre (OAT), Refloxogy Garden, Outdoor Gym, Skating Rink, Pool Deck, Kids’ Pool, Cricket Net Practice Pitch, Lawns, and Loungers to enhance the high-quality living experience of customers.