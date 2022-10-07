Shriram City launches festival offers to push two-wheeler sales

Shriram City Union Finance (Shriram City) has launched Dussehra Diwali Dhamaka offers with an attractive rate of interest of as low as 5.5% on two-wheeler loans. On timely repayment of EMIs, the customer stands to get a refund on one EMI, Shriram City said in a statement.

The scheme offers instant approval, zero processing fees, no documentation charges and zero advance EMI with no hidden costs. All festival offers are valid till November 30, 2022.

YS Chakravarti, MD & CEO, said, “After two subdued years, the spirit of celebration is finally returning, and the upbeat consumer sentiment is anticipated to propel sales, and in turn, expenditures. The regular monsoon will boost demand in rural India as urban demand has recovered. Indicators of pre-festival demand for August-September were positive for two-wheelers.”

Also Read: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank records 44pc jump in loan book

Among the offers, the 100% LTV scheme provides customers a low down-payment option, reducing upfront costs. Financial assistance is provided across all manufacturers. A 2-minute approval scheme has been introduced. Under the triple zero scheme, the customer will pay zero processing fee, zero documentation charges and no advance EMI.