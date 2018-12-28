Should you consider a co-branded credit card for your travel this holiday season?

If you are a frequent traveller, you should look for a co-branded credit card that allows you multiple travel-related benefits such as free lounge access, membership to frequent flyer programme, excess baggage allowance.

Credit cards have proven their worth time and again, not just due to the convenience they have to offer, allowing you to buy first and pay later, but also the cashbacks, reward points and other attractive offers that come along with purchases through them.

This financial instrument comes handy when you are traveling as well, when you don’t want to carry a wad of cash. Typically, an average credit card user has access to two kinds of cards – co-branded credit cards and vanilla credit cards. A vanilla credit card offers uniform benefits on every transaction. On the other hand, a co-branded credit card, through tie-ups with certain merchandises, offers additional benefits in terms of reward points, cash-backs and discounts on specific purchases. A co-branded card can be more productive when you frequently shop from associated brand merchandises. For example, if you are a movie buff and you frequently drop by multiplexes to watch movies, a co-branded card with free cinema tickets can save you a lot of money.

Benefits of co-branded cards while traveling

When it comes to traveling, there are associated expenses such as flight ticket bookings, hotel reservations, food and cab payments and co-branded credit cards could get you a lot of attractive offers on these expenses. For example, the high flyer cards offered by credit card companies along with airline companies offer discounts and additional reward points upon purchase of tickets from associated airlines. You can also earn extra air miles which you can redeem while booking tickets for your future travel. Other travel-related perks include lounge access, free checked baggage, priority boarding etc. For international travel, some co-branded credit cards also offer low forex conversion fees.

Which card should you opt for?

If you are a frequent traveller, you should look for a co-branded credit card that allows you multiple travel-related benefits such as free lounge access, membership to frequent flyer programme, excess baggage allowance. For overseas travel, you may explore cards with low foreign transaction fees and access to lounges in international airports. Other benefits you must consider are travel insurance benefits such as cover for the loss of checked-in baggage lost travel documents, travel medical cover, trip delay or cancellation protection etc.

Moreover, it should fit your budget. Weigh your cost against the benefits. The benefits you are getting from this card should justify the associated cost which includes the joining fee and annual charge.

A few things you might want to have in your co-branded card is low-interest rate, easy EMI facility, low penalty charges, etc. Do read up the fine print before you take a card to be well versed with the terms and conditions.

(The writer is CEO, BankBazaar.com)