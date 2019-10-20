Shopping online this Diwali? Here is how to compare prices

Whether you’re buying mobiles or home appliances, everything is available at insanely low prices.

By Swati Bhargava, Co-Founder, CashKaro

October is perhaps the best month for shopping online. Festive sales ensure that you get even the best of products at rock bottom prices. Whether you’re buying mobiles or home appliances, everything is available at insanely low prices. To add to that there are bank discounts, cashback offers, coupon codes, flash sales and more.

But, how do you make sure you get the best prices in the middle of all this madness? From my experience of leading one of India’s largest cashback and coupons site, let me tell you what you can do to ensure you get the best deal every single time.

Subscribe To Price Alerts

Waiting for bargains is always a great way to take your price comparison tricks to the next level. Subscribing to the Price Alerts at all your favorite websites will help you decide when and where you should shop from. These alerts can also be set using browser extensions and third-party apps. You can even join this WhatsApp group and get updates on the latest deals that offer maximum discount throughout the sale season.

Compare Prices On Price Comparison Websites

Price comparison websites allow you to compare prices across retailers. These websites gather data from the multiple sites selling the same product and then provide important information regarding not just the price of the product but, also on its features, description, reviews etc. That way you can see what the price of the same product is across sites,all at one spot.

Avail Cashback Offers On Your Purchase

Cashback is now a big way to save in the world of online shopping. Apart from players like Paytm and Amazon Pay which offer numerous Cashback offers, Cashback websites offer you real money that can be used as per your convenience. When you shop at a retailer via Cashback website, the retailer pays them a commission for driving this sale. This commission is further to you in the form of cashback.

Price Matching

Price matching is another amazing technique that allows you to avail great deals and compare prices on your favorite products that are not exclusive to one retailer. This can be done by reaching out to the retailer that is offering a higher price for the product. Contact the support officials using email or chat option and quote the minimum price available online for the product. Also, do not forget to ask them if they can price match. Most of the times the support officials will help lower down the price of the product for you.

Cart Abandonment

Well, this trick comes in quite handy when you wish to grab some exclusive and customized offers in your pocket. Cart Abandonment is often practiced by adding and leaving an item in your cart for some time. Most of the times, the retailer rounds back on this by offering you a customised offer that can help you buy the product at lowest prices.

Browse Incognito

Browsing the website in incognito mode helps you clear your device’s browser cache, cookies and history. Many online retailers use Dynamic Pricing on their websites. While your browser history does play a major role in quoting a higher price, the pricing can also get affected by the location you are browsing from and other similar factors. Browsing incognito helps you view the default or standard prices of a product set by the retailer.

Look Out For The Top Bank And Wallet Offers

Bank and wallet offers help you shop for your favorite products at even lower prices. Often banks and wallet companies tie up with the retailers to offer you some exclusive offers. These exclusive offers can be availed in the form of instant discount, cashback or vouchers. You can even use your friend’s or family member’s card to save on your purchase. For instance, SBI in association with Amazon brings amazing money saving deals for its users from time to time. These deals can be claimed in the form of instant discount and additional Cashback.

Use Coupons Wherever You Can

Once you’ve chosen a product that you wish to buy and compared prices for it, you can save more on your online purchase by availing coupons. These coupons are often specific to one retailer or product category. Choose your pick wisely before making payment for your online orders.