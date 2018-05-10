Shifting to a new town or locality? Here’s how rental deposit loans can help you

Rental deposit loans usually range from Rs 1 to Rs 5 lakh and the loan tenure can be 11 to 33 months, depending on the tenure of lease rental agreement.

The nature of work has become such today that at some point of time or other, many working professionals have to relocate to a new city. Whether it is because of an ongoing assignment at the current workplace or for a new job opportunity, relocation has become far more common today than earlier days. However, the excitement of moving to a new place corresponds with the anxiety of going through the harrowing process of seeking rented accommodations and arranging finances to complete the shifting process.

Take Bangalore, for instance. “The city has become an indispensable tech hub, but relocating to Bangalore is not so easy. Bangalore, like Mumbai, is known to have a high-rental deposit requirement, as much as 10 to 12 months’ rent in advance. Given exorbitant monthly rentals, rentals deposits can leave the household budget of a salaried professional in utter disarray. The concerned companies cover shifting charges and arranges for accommodation for initial days, but rental deposits go from the employees’ pocket,” says Satyam Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, LoanTap.in.

This is precisely where cutting-edge loan products such as rental deposit loans, salary overdraft or even EMI-free loans are making a substantial difference. Rental deposit loans usually range from Rs 1 to Rs 5 lakh and the loan tenure can be 11 to 33 months, depending on the tenure of lease rental agreement.

What is interesting is the fact that in case of such loans, borrowers have to pay only interest till the lease termination, whereupon the landlord returns the principal amount. “This principal equals rental deposit for which this particular loan was taken. This is return of security (rentals) deposit after completion or termination of lease. There is no provision of repayment by second person as tenant (borrower) pays the interest during the tenure of loan,” explains Kumar.

Apart from flexibility and better expense management, one of the advantages of such loans is convenience. All of these loans are disbursed to an applicant within 24-48 hours of the initial online loan application.

“The advent of online loan approval platforms wherein you can cherry-pick a loan offering as per your current requirement adds to financial stability. One does not need to dent current savings or compromise on monthly expenditures or borrow from someone. Being aware, following certain financial discipline and choosing an apt customized loan option enables one to relocate without much financial burden,” says Kumar.