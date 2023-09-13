Shifting to a new city? Here’s how to keep your expenses under check!

Shifting to a new city could be a challenging task if you fail to plan beforehand. Besides looking at other things, one of the critical things that comes to your mind while moving out of your home is your expenses in a new city. You will need money for housing, food, transport and other regular things of your requirements.

Some cities may be expensive while others might be cheaper. However, our expenses largely depend on the type of lifestyle and amenities we need. It is crucial to understand your expenses and create a budget to know the amount of money you may require when you move to a new city. It is good to take some time to research the cost of living in the city you are moving to. This will help you budget for your expenses and avoid any surprises.

Here are some tips that can help you overcome financial challenges when you move to a new place.

Set A Budget

When we move to a new city, we tend to forget our budget and start spending on things that can burn a hole in our pockets. Creating a budget and sticking to it is one of the best ways to manage your finances. This will help you track your expenses and make sure that you are not overspending.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com, says, “A budget can ensure that you allocate funds appropriately, avoiding overspending and potential financial strain. This helps you make informed decisions about housing, transportation, food, and leisure activities that align with your financial capabilities. A well-structured budget also enables you to plan for unexpected expenses and emergencies, offering a safety net during your adjustment period.”

Don’t Forget Your Savings

One of the primary reasons you are shifting to a new city could be higher income opportunities. Even though you may be tempted to spend too much money, it is important to set aside some money for savings. This will help you build a financial cushion in case of an emergency and help you achieve your investment goals.

Shetty adds, “It’s essential to save money to achieve your financial goals in life and handle emergencies. Relocating can come with various unexpected costs, such as setting up your new living space, transportation expenses, and other regular expenses. Without a focus on saving money, it could be difficult to manage unforeseen financial requirements and achieve stability in life.”

Search For Affordable Accommodation

Housing is costly everywhere and it contributes as one of the biggest expenses when moving to a new city. There are several ways to find affordable accommodation, such as renting a room in a shared house or apartment. If you can get a roommate to help you split the rent and other expenses, this can save you a significant amount of money.

Cook at Home

Managing your own food can be difficult initially, so you tend to eat out too often. This could be expensive in the long run, and you may end up spending a major chunk of your income on this. Try to cook at home, if possible. This will save you lots of money.

Buying Groceries

If you want to buy groceries through an app or online grocery store, you may explore payment options where discounts are offered. You can also compare the retailers that give you discounts on the MRP of the product. This strategy may help in reducing your cost. Paying your bills using your credit cards where you earn reward points and discounts can also be financially a better option. Take some time to shop around and compare prices.

Public Transportation

If you are worried about the transport cost, you may search routes where public transport is available. Booking private cabs and using your personal vehicles even when you have not yet settled in a new city could be expensive. Public transportation is a great way to get around a city without having to worry about parking or traffic. It is also a more affordable option than private taxis.

Avoid Impulse Buying

It is easy to overspend when you are moving to a new city. To avoid this, make a list of your essential needs and stick to it.

These tips can help you keep your expenses under check. By being mindful of your spending, you can save money and enjoy the new city without breaking the bank.