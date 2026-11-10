A taxpayer who receives a large amount of money towards the end of a financial year may face an unexpected tax liability. But what happens if the income was not anticipated when advance tax instalments were due? Can the Income Tax Department still charge interest for a shortfall in advance tax?

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal’s Kolkata Bench has addressed this question in an interesting case involving a taxpayer who received Rs 13.17 crore from a foreign family trust.

The tribunal ruled that interest under Section 234C of the Income-tax Act cannot be sustained on the advance tax shortfall attributable to income that the taxpayer could not have reasonably anticipated on the prescribed instalment dates.

In this case, the taxpayer, Roma Sengupta, had also challenged the taxability of the Rs 13.17 crore distribution. She had included the entire amount in her income-tax return out of caution, even though she believed that the distribution from the trust’s corpus was not taxable.

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The ITAT allowed her to pursue this claim and directed the Assessing Officer to examine the taxability of the corpus distribution afresh. However, it did not declare the entire trust distribution tax-free.

The order was pronounced on October 30, 2026.

Rs 13.17 crore received from foreign family trust

Sengupta is a salaried senior citizen who also earns remuneration from a partnership firm.

For Assessment Year 2023-24, she filed her income-tax return declaring a total income of Rs 13.60 crore. This included Rs 13,17,24,733 received from The Jackson Trust, a foreign private discretionary family trust set up by her late husband, Jaharlal Sengupta.

The trust was terminated on March 31, 2023. Its trustees distributed the amount to her on April 6, 2023.

The distribution comprised payments from both the corpus and income of the foreign trust.

Sengupta believed that the amount distributed from the trust’s corpus should not be taxable. However, the issue of taxability of corpus distributions from foreign discretionary trusts was pending before a Special Bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.

Therefore, instead of taking a chance, she offered the entire Rs 13.17 crore to tax in her return.

She also wrote to the Assessing Officer on December 22, 2023, explaining her position and reserving her right to claim that the corpus distribution was not taxable.

The taxpayer subsequently challenged the taxation of the corpus distribution and the interest charged under Section 234C.

The Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals dismissed her appeal, following which she approached the ITAT Kolkata.

Can you challenge income voluntarily declared in your ITR?

One of the important questions before the tribunal was whether a taxpayer could challenge the taxability of an amount that had already been voluntarily included in the income-tax return.

The tax department opposed her appeal, arguing that the return had been processed under Section 143(1) and no adjustment had been made to the returned income. It contended that the taxpayer could not claim to be aggrieved when the income declared by her had been accepted.

The tribunal, however, did not agree with this argument.

It held that merely including an amount in the income-tax return does not prevent a taxpayer from challenging its taxability later.

The tribunal relied on earlier judicial decisions, including the Delhi High Court ruling in Bharat General Reinsurance Co. Ltd and the Calcutta High Court ruling in Mayank Poddar HUF vs CWT.

It also referred to the Gauhati High Court’s decision in CIT vs M Pyngrope, which recognised the right of an assessee to challenge tax liability even when the income had been voluntarily admitted in the return.

The ITAT made an important observation on this issue. It said, “there is no estoppel as regards liability to pay tax.”

In simple terms, a taxpayer’s decision to offer an amount to tax does not automatically make that amount taxable under the law.

The tribunal also clarified that the Supreme Court’s decision in Goetze India Ltd does not take away the powers of appellate authorities to examine additional claims that were not made before the Assessing Officer through the original or revised return.

This gave Sengupta the right to pursue her claim that the corpus distribution from the foreign trust should be excluded from her taxable income.

ITAT sends the taxability of trust corpus back to the Assessing Officer

While the tribunal accepted the taxpayer’s right to challenge the taxability of the receipt, it did not decide whether the entire corpus distribution was exempt from tax.

Sengupta had relied on the exception under Section 56(2)(x) of the Income-tax Act. She argued that the corpus distribution from the foreign discretionary trust should not be treated as taxable income.

She also submitted a letter dated April 20, 2023, from the trustees of The Jackson Trust. The letter stated that the entire distribution was on capital account.

The tribunal noted that the relevant documents and supporting material had not been placed before the lower authorities.

It therefore sent the matter back to the Assessing Officer to examine the taxability of the corpus distribution in accordance with the law.

The AO has been directed to obtain the relevant details, examine the claim and pass a reasoned order after giving the taxpayer an adequate opportunity of being heard.

This means the question of whether the corpus distribution is taxable remains open for fresh examination. The ITAT has not granted a blanket exemption to foreign family trust distributions.

Why ITAT deleted interest on the Rs 13.17 crore windfall income

The second issue concerned interest of Rs 28,35,548 charged under Section 234C.

The taxpayer argued that the interest had been levied because of a shortfall in advance tax payments attributable to the Rs 13.17 crore trust distribution.

Her argument was based on the timing of the transaction.

The trust was terminated on March 31, 2023, and the trustees disbursed the money on April 6, 2023. This was after the three relevant advance tax instalment dates of September 15, December 15 and March 15 had passed.

She maintained that she had no knowledge of the distribution when these instalments were due. Therefore, she could not have included the amount while estimating her income for advance tax purposes.

She also pointed out that the money was actually received in April, after the end of the relevant financial year.

The tax department opposed the request, arguing that interest under Section 234C was mandatory and that the taxpayer’s case did not fall within the specific exceptions provided under the law.

However, the tribunal accepted the taxpayer’s argument.

It explained that the advance tax system is based on the principle of ‘pay as you earn’. Under Section 207, taxpayers are required to pay advance tax during the financial year on their estimated income. Section 209 lays down how this advance tax is calculated.

The tribunal observed that the obligation to pay advance tax is linked to the income that a taxpayer can reasonably estimate on the relevant dates.

In Sengupta’s case, the trust distribution was communicated only on March 31, 2023. The actual amount was received on April 6, 2023.

Therefore, the tribunal held that she could not have reasonably anticipated this income when the September, December and March advance tax instalments fell due.

Section 234C interest: Why the timing of income matters

The tribunal also examined the proviso to Section 234C.

The provision already recognises that certain types of income may not be easy to estimate in advance. These include capital gains, winnings, business income arising for the first time and dividend income.

Under the relevant proviso, shortfalls attributable to such income can be excluded from the interest calculation if the tax is paid in the remaining advance tax instalments or by March 31 of the financial year.

The tribunal observed that the same reasoning should apply to other forms of genuinely unforeseen or windfall income.

It made an important observation on this issue: “What matters is whether the receipt could be foreseen, and not the head under which it is ultimately taxed.”

The tribunal also referred to earlier ITAT decisions in Kumari Kumar Advani vs ACIT and Hamilton Industries Pvt Ltd vs ITO. These decisions dealt with situations where taxpayers were not in a position to estimate certain income on the relevant advance tax dates.

The ITAT concluded that a taxpayer cannot be held responsible for failing to meet an obligation that could not reasonably have been fulfilled.

It consequently directed the Assessing Officer to recompute the interest under Section 234C after excluding the shortfall attributable to the Rs 13.17 crore trust distribution.

The interest charged to that extent has to be deleted.

Importantly, the tribunal did not order the deletion of the entire Rs 28.35 lakh interest. The AO has to recalculate the amount after excluding the shortfall attributable to the unexpected receipt.

What does this ruling mean for taxpayers?

The ruling highlights an important distinction between income that can be reasonably anticipated and income that arises unexpectedly towards the end of a financial year.

A taxpayer who receives an unexpected windfall may not always be in a position to factor it into advance tax estimates made several months earlier.

Sudhanshu Pathak, partner, RVB Associates, said, “Advance tax is calculated on the basis of estimated income for the financial year. Taxpayers are required to pay instalments based on their income estimates, while the provisions of Section 234C also recognise that certain types of income may not be reasonably foreseeable in advance.”

For taxpayers, the order also reinforces that an amount voluntarily included in an income-tax return does not automatically become taxable if the law does not provide for its taxation.

However, this does not mean that taxpayers can routinely avoid advance tax interest by describing an income receipt as unexpected. The timing of the receipt, the circumstances in which it arose and the taxpayer’s ability to anticipate it will be important.

The ITAT’s ruling is based on the specific facts of Sengupta’s case. It offers an important legal principle for taxpayers who face an advance tax shortfall because of genuinely unforeseen income.

The appeal was ultimately allowed for statistical purposes, with the corpus taxability issue sent back to the Assessing Officer and relief granted on Section 234C interest attributable to the unexpected trust distribution.

Disclaimer:

This article is based on an order passed by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata Bench, in Roma Sengupta vs DCIT dated October 30, 2026. The ruling is based on the specific facts and circumstances of the case and should not be treated as a blanket exemption from Section 234C interest on all unforeseen income. Taxpayers should consult a qualified tax professional to understand the implications for their individual cases.

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