Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24 Issue Dates (June and September) 2023: You will be able to subscribe to the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) between June 19 and June 23 this month. After this, the next window for subscribing to SGB will open between September 11 and September 15, 2023, according to an RBI press release.

“The SGBs will be sold through Scheduled Commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks, Payment Banks and Regional Rural Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited,” the release said.

SGB Issue Dates

2023-24 Series I : The date of subscription is June 19-June 23, 2023. The issuance date is June 27, 2023.

2023-24 Series II: The date of subscription is September 11 to September 15, 2023. The issuance date is September 20, 2023.

How much can you buy?

The minimum permissible investment is one gram of gold. The maximum limit of subscription is 4 kg for individuals, 4 kg for HUF and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal year (April-March) notified by the Government from time to time.

According to RBI, the investors have to give a self-declaration at the time of making an application for a subscription. “The annual ceiling will include SGBs subscribed under different tranches, and those purchased from the secondary market, during the fiscal year,” RBI said.

SGBs can also be purchased jointly. But in the case of joint holding, the investment limit of 4 kg will be applied to the first applicant only.