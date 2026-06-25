If your Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme (SCSS) account is maturing in 2026, you may be wondering what to do with the capital invested in the scheme.

Should you renew your SCSS account, move the maturity proceeds of SCSS to a fixed deposit, invest in a monthly income scheme, or check for other such low-risk investment options? The decision can have a significant impact on your financial security.

When an SCSS deposit matures, the initial instinct is often to invest the money back into the same scheme for a further 3-year block period. That is probably the right decision. But before reinvesting, it is worth comparing other fixed-income options and considering whether your financial needs have changed over the last five years.

What is the SCSS scheme?

For many retirees, the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme remains the first choice. It currently offers 8.2% a year, with interest paid every quarter on April 1, July 1, October 1, and January 1.

One can only make one deposit in the account in multiples of Rs 1000/-, maximum not exceeding Rs 30 lakh, and the individual must have attained the age of 60 years on the date of opening of the account. Investment under the SCSS scheme qualifies for deductions under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The interest rate is fixed for five years when you invest. This means your returns will not change even if interest rates fall later.

The scheme is backed by the government, making it one of the safest fixed-income options.

However, the interest is fully taxable according to your income tax slab. Those whose total income is below the taxable limit can submit Form 15H to avoid TDS.

Where should senior citizens reinvest the maturity proceeds?

Bank fixed deposits for senior citizens offer more flexibility. Most large banks currently offer around 7.25% to 7.75% on five-year deposits, which is lower than SCSS. In return, you get easier access to your money. Many banks allow premature withdrawals, although they may charge a penalty. This can help if you need funds for medical expenses or other emergencies.

If you need a regular monthly income instead of quarterly payouts, the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme is another option. It currently offers 7.4% a year, with interest credited every month.

The return is lower than SCSS, but the monthly income can make it easier to manage day-to-day expenses. The scheme is backed by the government but has investment limits of Rs 9 lakh for a single account and Rs 15 lakh for a joint account. It works best as part of a retirement portfolio rather than as the only source of income.

“Some retirees may also consider putting a small part of their savings into debt mutual funds or conservative hybrid funds. These investments can help your money keep pace with inflation over the long term, although returns are not guaranteed and can rise or fall with market conditions,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.

“This matters because inflation quietly reduces your purchasing power over time. For example, if your investment earns 7.5% but prices rise by 5% each year, your money is growing much more slowly than the headline return suggests,” Adhil Shetty further added.

Key takeaway

For most retirees, using a mix of products is often a better approach than relying on just one. SCSS can provide the main source of income, says Adhil Shetty.

A bank fixed deposit or POMIS can improve liquidity or provide a monthly cash flow. Market-linked investments can help your savings keep pace with inflation over the long term. The right mix depends on your age, expenses, health, existing savings, and tax situation.

The key is to look beyond the interest rate. A good retirement portfolio should provide a steady income, protect your savings, and leave enough flexibility to deal with unexpected expenses. A slightly higher return is not always worth sacrificing liquidity or paying more tax.

Disclaimer: This article is intended solely for educational and informational purposes. It does not constitute financial, investment, legal, or tax advice. Readers should independently evaluate all investment options, consider their financial objectives and risk tolerance, and consult a qualified professional before taking any investment action.

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