Senior Citizens Savings Scheme: Looking for a safe retirement option? Here is all you need to know about SCSS

After retirement or people above 60 years of age usually look for safe places to keep their savings, with the hope of earning a moderate rate of return on them. The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) offers the highest level of safety, along with a regular stream of income, and tax-saving benefits. Note that options like mutual funds also offer high-return but they are relatively high-risk. SCSS, on the other hand, is a low-risk fixed return investment similar to PMVVY, bank FDs, and post office FDs.

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme, unlike bank FDs, is backed by the government and is known to be more secure, as investments are held with the government. SCSS offers a tenure of 5 years which can also be extended by 3 years. From 1 July 2019, SCSS offers an interest rate of 8.6 per cent per annum. The minimum amount needed to open an SCSS account is set at Rs 1000 and the maximum balance that can be retained cannot exceed Rs 15 lakh.

If you are planning to opt for this scheme, here are some of the things you need to know about the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme;