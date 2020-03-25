Senior Citizens Savings Scheme: Interest rate, tax benefits; Here’s all you need to know

By: |
Published: March 25, 2020 11:32:24 AM

In the SCSS account, individually or jointly, depositors can invest up to Rs 15 lakh. Note that the amount invested cannot exceed the money that has been received on retirement.

Where to invest, Senior Citizens Savings Scheme, FD interest rates 2020, Bank FD, senior citizen retirement plan, Bank FD vs PO Time Deposit Vs NSC, bank fixed deposits, Rs 1.5 lakh saving tax, Section 80C, Post office time deposits, monthly income option, short term investment, senior citizen fd rates, bank FD return for 1 year, invest in mutual fund, invest in FDBoth in public and private sector banks an SCSS account can be opened, apart from regional post offices.

Most senior citizens look for places to keep their savings safe and at the same time earn a moderate rate of return on them. Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) offers the same with safety on investments, a regular stream of income along with tax-saving benefits. As compared to mutual funds, SCSS is a low-risk fixed return investment. SCSS investment is similar to bank fixed deposits, post office fixed deposits, and PMVVY.

Note that SCSS is a government-backed savings scheme, unlike bank FDs. Hence, it is more secure, as the investments are held with the government. The savings scheme comes with a tenure of 5 years which can be extended by 3 years.

Related News

The current interest rate offered by SCSS is 8.6 per cent per annum for the January to March 2020 period. The rate of interest is payable from 31st March, 30th June, 30th Sept, and 31st December. To open an SCSS account, a minimum deposit of Rs 1000 is needed, while the maximum amount should not exceed Rs 15 lakh.

In the SCSS account, individually or jointly, depositors can invest up to Rs 15 lakh. Note that the amount invested cannot exceed the money that has been received on retirement. Either of the lower, Rs 15 lakh or the amount received as a retirement benefit, can be invested in the SCSS account.

The interest earned from a senior citizens’ savings scheme is credited to the depositor’s linked savings account held at the same post office. An SCSS account can be opened by depositors at all India Post Offices. Both in public and private sector banks an SCSS account can be opened, apart from regional post offices.

For depositors, investments up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a year in the senior citizen’s savings scheme are tax-deductible. However, the interest rate is taxable. Additionally, if the interest amount is more than Rs 50,000 per annum, TDS is deducted on interest.

Depositors can also make a premature withdrawal. However, penalties are applicable. The penalty of 1.5 per cent of the deposit amount is charged on premature exit if the scheme is exited by the depositor before completion of 2 years from the date of account opening. If one exits the scheme within 2 years or less than 5 years from the date of account opening, 1 per cent of the deposit amount is charged as penalty from the depositor.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Senior Citizens Savings Scheme Interest rate tax benefits Here’s all you need to know
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Your Money: Covid-19: Why health insurance is critical now
2Health insurance: Irdai for redefining sub-limit rules in policies
3Your Queries: Income Tax -You can offset long term capital loss on share sale against any LTCG