Senior Citizens Savings Scheme: 10 things you need to know about SCSS

Here are 10 things you need to know about the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme;

Post-retirement, senior citizens above 60 years of age usually look for the best place to keep their savings safe while earning a moderate rate of return on them. The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) is popular because along with the highest of safety, it offers a regular stream of income along with tax-saving benefits. Though options like mutual funds also offer a high return but are relatively high-risk. SCSS is a low-risk fixed-return investment option, similar to bank FD, post office FDs, and PMVVY.

However, unlike bank FDs, SCSS is a government-backed savings scheme and is known to be more secure, because the investments are held with the government. Senior Citizens Savings Scheme comes with a tenure of 5 years which can be extended by 3 years.

SCSS is offering interest rate at 8.6 per cent per annum from 1 July 2019, payable from the date of deposit of 31st March, 30th Sept, and 31st December in the first instance and subsequently, interest shall be payable on 31st March, 30th June, 30th Sept and 31st December.

