Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit Interest Rate Hike: Senior Citizens can now get up to 9.6% interest on fixed deposits from Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB). In a statement, SSFB today said it has revised interest rates on fixed deposits with effect from May 05, 2023. The bank has hiked interest rates for FDs of 1 to 5-year tenors by 49 to 160 basis points (bps).

After the revision, SSFF has started accepting deposits of less than Rs 2 crore maturing in 7 days to 10 years from general citizens at an interest rate of 4.00 per cent to 9.10 per cent. For senior citizens, the new rates are in the range of 4.50 per cent to 9.60 per cent for deposits below Rs 2 crore.

In the statement, the bank said that regular customers can now get a 9.10 per cent interest rate on 5-year deposits, while senior citizens can get a 9.60 per cent interest rate.

Suryoday Bank (SSFB) Fixed Deposit Interest Rates

1-year Fixed Deposit: The bank is offering 6.85% interest rate to general customers and 7.35% interest to senior citizens.

The bank is offering 6.85% interest rate to general customers and 7.35% interest to senior citizens. 2-year Fixed Deposit: The bank is offering 8.5% interest rate to general customers and 9% interest to senior citizens.

The bank is offering 8.5% interest rate to general customers and 9% interest to senior citizens. 999 days Fixed Deposit: The bank is offering 9% interest rate to general customers and 9.5% interest to senior citizens.

The bank is offering 9% interest rate to general customers and 9.5% interest to senior citizens. 3-year Fixed Deposit: The bank is offering 7.25% interest rate to general customers and 7.75% interest to senior citizens.

The bank is offering 7.25% interest rate to general customers and 7.75% interest to senior citizens. 4-year Fixed Deposit : The bank is offering 6.75% interest rate to general customers and 7.25% interest to senior citizens.

: The bank is offering 6.75% interest rate to general customers and 7.25% interest to senior citizens. 5-year Fixed Deposit: The bank is offering 9.1% interest rate to general customers and 9.6% interest to senior citizens.

The bank is offering 9.1% interest rate to general customers and 9.6% interest to senior citizens. 6-year Fixed Deposit: The bank is offering 7.25% interest rate to general customers and 7.75% interest to senior citizens.

The bank is offering 7.25% interest rate to general customers and 7.75% interest to senior citizens. 7-year Fixed Deposit: The bank is offering 7.25% interest rate to general customers and 7.75% interest to senior citizens.

The bank is offering 7.25% interest rate to general customers and 7.75% interest to senior citizens. 8-year Fixed Deposit: The bank is offering 7.25% interest rate to general customers and 7.75% interest to senior citizens.

The bank is offering 7.25% interest rate to general customers and 7.75% interest to senior citizens. 9-year Fixed Deposit: The bank is offering 7.25% interest rate to general customers and 7.75% interest to senior citizens.

The bank is offering 7.25% interest rate to general customers and 7.75% interest to senior citizens. 10-year Fixed Deposit: The bank is offering 7.25% interest rate to general customers and 7.75% interest to senior citizens.

(The above interest rates are valid from May 5, 2023)

SSFB is also offering an interest rate of up to 7.00 per cent to its savings account customers in the above Rs 5 lakhs up to Rs 2 crore slab.

“This is the highest interest rate that the bank offers to its customers, also your deposits are backed by DICGC in this bank,” the bank said.