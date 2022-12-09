Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit interest rate hiked again. Earn 9.26% interest with this bank

Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit interest rates have been rising this year. The latest bank to announce an FD rate hike for senior citizens is Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB).

With effect from December 6, SSFB is offering up to 9.26% interest on FD to senior citizens. For regular depositors, SSFB is offering up to 9% interest on FD.

SSFB has also launched a limited-period offer for a 5-year deposit, with 9.26% interest per annum to senior citizens. The bank said in a statement that this is a one-time promotion offer, which will be available for 15 days only, from December 6 to December 20, 2022.

“This is the highest interest rate that the bank offers to its customers and your deposits are backed by DICGC, making an investment decision soon will also address your mid-term goals of 5 years,” SSFB said.

SSFB FD Interest Rates for Senior Citizens and Other Depositors

5-year FD: SSFB is offering 9.26% interest to senior citizens and 9.01% interest to other depositors on FDs of less than Rs 2 crore. The 5-year FD rate would be applicable only till December 20.

5 to 10-year FD: SSFB is offering 6.5% interest to senior citizens and 6% interest to other depositors on FDs of less than Rs 2 crore.

999 days FD: SSFB is offering 8.76% interest to senior citizens and 8.51% interest to other depositors on FDs of less than Rs 2 crore.

1 year 6 months to 2 years FD: SSFB is offering 8.51% interest to senior citizens and 8% interest to other depositors on FDs of less than Rs 2 crore.

Above 2 years to 998 days: SSFB is offering 8.01% interest to senior citizens and 7.51% interest to other depositors on FDs of less than Rs 2 crore.

32 months 27 days to 3 years FD: SSFB is offering 7.75% interest to senior citizens and 7.25% interest to other depositors on FDs of less than Rs 2 crore.

Several banks have increased FD rates recently. With RBI hiking the repo rate once again, FD rates offered by several banks are expected to go up further.