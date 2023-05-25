scorecardresearch
Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit rate hiked again. 9.11% interest on minimum Rs 5000 deposit in FSFB

Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit Interest Rate Hike News: Fincare Small Finance Bank (FSFB) has revised its FD interest rates for senior citizens and others

Written by PF Desk
Updated:
Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit Interest Rate Hike News: Fincare Small Finance Bank (FSFB) has revised its FD interest rates for senior citizens and others. In a statement today, the bank said that Fincare FD customers can earn up to 8.51% on their savings, and senior citizens can earn up to 9.11% with a minimum deposit of Rs. 5000. The revised rates will be applicable from May 25, 2023.

“The Bank believes in providing customer-centric banking solutions, and current FD rates reflect this commitment. Whether you have short-term or long-term financial goals, the diverse tenure options ranging from 7 days to 10 years offer flexibility and the opportunity to tailor your investment strategy to suit your needs,” said Rajeev Yadav – MD & CEO, Fincare Small Finance Bank state: “

First published on: 25-05-2023 at 14:42 IST

