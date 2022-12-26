Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit Interest rate: Bank Of Baroda now offers up to 7.8%

Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit interest rate offered by the Bank of Baroda has increased up to 7.8%. In a statement today, the Bank of Baroda (BoB) said it has increased interest rates on Domestic Retail Term Deposits, including NRO and NRE Term Deposits, by up to 65 basis points across various tenors. These rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, with effect from December 26, 2022.

Bank of Baroda has also hiked interest rates on the special scheme Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme. The 399 Day Baroda Tiranga Plus deposit scheme now offers interest rates up to 7.80% per annum, which includes 0.50% per annum for senior citizens and 0.25% for non-callable deposits.

On other deposits, Bank of Baroda is now offering interest rates up to 7.50% per annum, which includes 0.50% per annum for senior citizens and 0.25% for non-callable deposits, for a period of 1 year and up to 3 years.

This is the second time in the ongoing quarter when Bank of Baroda has increased retail term deposit interest rates, including up to 100 bps hike in November 2022.

BoB said that existing and new customers of Bank of Baroda can open a FD through any of the Bank’s branches across India. An online FD can also be opened by existing customers via the Bank’s Mobile app (bob World)/ Net Banking (bob World Internet).

Bank of Baroda FD rate hike: Highlights