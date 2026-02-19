Fixed deposit (FD) investors have seen interest rates soften over the past year. After the Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by 125 basis points in 2025, banks and non-bank lenders (NBFCs) gradually reduced deposit rates across tenures.

For many senior citizens who depend on FD income for monthly expenses, this has been a concern.

Yet, despite the rate cuts, several banks are still offering attractive returns of up to 7.75% for senior citizens in February 2026, according to latest data from BankBazaar.com.

Here’s a closer look at where seniors can still earn relatively higher interest.

Top 5 Private Sector Banks Offering Highest FD Rates to Senior Citizens

Bank Highest Senior Citizen FD Rate YES Bank 7.75% Bandhan Bank 7.70% RBL Bank 7.70% IDFC FIRST Bank 7.50% IndusInd Bank 7.50%

Among private lenders, YES Bank currently offers the highest rate at 7.75% for senior citizens. Bandhan Bank and RBL Bank are close behind at 7.70%.

Private banks, in general, are offering a noticeable premium over PSU banks in the current cycle.

Top 5 Public Sector Banks Offering Highest FD Rates to Senior Citizens

Bank Highest Senior Citizen FD Rate Bank of Baroda 7.00% Punjab National Bank 6.90% Central Bank of India 6.75% Bank of Maharashtra 6.70% Union Bank of India 6.70%

Among public sector banks, Bank of Baroda leads with 7.00%, followed by Punjab National Bank at 6.90%.

While PSU banks are offering slightly lower rates compared to private banks, many senior citizens prefer them for perceived stability and trust.

Private vs PSU: How big is the gap?

The difference between the highest private and public sector bank rate is currently 0.75 percentage points (7.75% vs 7.00%).

On a Rs 10 lakh FD for one year, this gap can mean a difference of nearly Rs 7,500 in annual interest before tax — not insignificant for retirees.

FD insurance: Your money is protected up to Rs 5 lakh

One important aspect that depositors often overlook is insurance coverage. All bank deposits are insured up to Rs 5 lakh per customer per bank under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India.

This Rs 5 lakh limit includes principal amount and accrued interest.

If you have more than Rs 5 lakh to invest, it is advisable to split deposits across multiple banks or hold deposits in different banks to maximise insurance coverage.

How should senior citizens invest in FDs now?

Even though rates have come down from their peak, FDs remain a preferred option for retirees due to predictable income and capital safety. Here are a few points to keep in mind:

-Compare tenure-wise rates carefully

-The highest rate is usually offered for a specific tenure (for example, 444 days or 555 days). Don’t assume all tenures give the same return.

-Check premature withdrawal penalty

-Some banks charge 0.5%–1% penalty if you break the FD before maturity.

-Consider monthly interest payout option

Senior citizens who need regular income can opt for monthly payout and quarterly payout.

Taxation: Factor in tax

FD interest is fully taxable. If total income is below taxable limit, submit Form 15H to avoid TDS deduction.

Don’t chase rate blindly

While private banks are offering higher returns, depositors should:

-Assess comfort level

-Diversify across banks

-Avoid concentrating large sums in one bank beyond insurance limit

Summing up…

Yes, FD rates have cooled after the 125 bps repo rate cut last year. But the good news is that senior citizens can still earn up to 7.75% in February 2026 if they compare carefully. The key is to balance rate, safety, insurance coverage and liquidity needs rather than focusing only on the highest number. For retirees relying on fixed income, even a small rate difference can make a meaningful impact on annual earnings.

