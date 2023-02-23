Fixed Deposit interest rates for Super Senior Citizens and Seniors jump up to 9.5% – Latest details

Several banks have been increasing their fixed deposit interest rates for general and senior citizen depositors in the last few months. The latest banks to revise their interest rates are SBI, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Yes Bank and Unity Bank. Here’s a look at the highest rates offered by these banks to senior and super-senior citizens.

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates for Senior and Super Senior Citizens

HDFC Bank is offering 7.75% interest rate to senior citizens on deposits of 5 years 1 day to 10 years. This rate is applicable on deposits of less than Rs 2 crore from 21st February 2023. Any individual aged above 60 years (including super senior citizens aged above 80 years) can avail of this interest rate. The bank says that Senior Citizen rates are not applicable to NRIs.

Yes Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates for Senior and Super Senior Citizens

Yes Bank is offering 8.25% interest rate to senior citizens on deposits of 35 months. On deposits of less than Rs 2 crore, Yes Bank is offering 8% interest to senior citizens for deposits of 15 months to 25 months and 35 months 1 day to 36 months. These rates are applicable from 23rd February 2023. Any individual aged above 60 years (including super senior citizens aged above 80 years) can avail of Yes Bank’s revised FD interest rates. The bank says that Senior Citizen rates are applicable for domestic deposits only.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) Fixed Deposit Interest Rates for Senior and Super Senior Citizens

PNB is offering 7.5% interest rate to senior citizens on deposits of above 2 years and up to 3 years. For super senior citizens, the PNB is offering 8.05% interest on deposits of 666 days with effect from 22nd February 2023.

Unity Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates for Senior and Super Senior Citizens

Unity Small Finance Bank is offering 9.5% interest rate to senior citizens on deposits of 1001 days. On deposits of 181-201 days and 501 days, Unity Bank is offering 9.25% interest to senior citizens with effect from 15th February 2023. Any individual aged above 60 years (including super senior citizens aged above 80 years) can avail of the Unity Bank’s revised FD interest rates.

State Bank of India (SBI) Fixed Deposit Interest Rates for Senior and Super Senior Citizens

SBI is offering 7.5% interest rate to senior citizens on deposits of 5 years to 10 years. Under a special Amrit Kalash deposit of 400 days, SBI is offering 7.6% interest rate to senior citizens with effect from 15th February 2023 to 31st march 2023. Any individual aged above 60 years (including super senior citizens aged above 80 years) can avail of the SBI’s revised FD interest rates.